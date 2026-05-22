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Home  » News » World Bank Chief Advocates 'Small AI' For Farmers

World Bank Chief Advocates 'Small AI' For Farmers

By Gurdip Singh
3 Minutes Read

May 22, 2026 12:53 IST

World Bank President Ajay Banga champions the use of 'Small AI'  affordable, locally deployed artificial intelligence  to empower farmers and rural communities in emerging markets by addressing their daily challenges.

Key Points

  • World Bank President Ajay Banga promotes 'Small AI' for solving local problems in rural areas.
  • Small AI involves using affordable, locally deployed AI solutions for farmers and communities.
  • Examples include farmers sharing crop photos for diagnosis and nurses sharing rash photos for remote consultation.
  • Technology entrepreneur Saurav Mukherjee highlights AI's potential in agriculture and remote healthcare.
  • Mukherjee urges governments to aggressively fund technology adoption and incentivise private sector investments in AI.

World Bank President Ajay Banga has called for the deployment of "Small AI" - locally deployed artificial intelligence running on inexpensive hardware, speaking local languages and solving daily problems for farmers and rural communities.

Speaking at the ATX Singapore 2026 technology summit on Thursday, Banga cited the example of a farmer in India's Uttar Pradesh sharing a photograph of a diseased crop leaf through an old mobile phone and receiving diagnosis and treatment advice from agricultural experts in the region.

 

He also highlighted how a nurse in Indonesia could share a photograph of a rash with a network of clinics running a local diagnostic model through a basic internet connection or older mobile connectivity.

The Potential Of Small AI

These are daily use cases of AI that do not get enough attention, Banga told around 4,000 delegates from 50 countries attending the May 20-22 summit in Singapore.

He underlined that inexpensive and affordable local technology can become a force for good and offer a major opportunity for emerging markets if deployed in rural regions.

AI Adoption Beyond Manufacturing

Singapore-based technology entrepreneur Saurav Mukherjee said AI adoption would increasingly move beyond manufacturing and services into agriculture and food cultivation, as the technology need not always be expensive.

He said farmers could use AI tools to assess seed quality before sowing, access advanced information on weather, soil conditions, rainfall and water availability.

Expanding Connectivity And Healthcare

Mukherjee also said patients in remote villages could use basic mobile technology to share symptoms with nurses or nearby clinics, helping establish first contact for treatment. "Why not create such connections for the comfort of the less fortunate," he said, adding that internet connectivity across India was expanding rapidly and 5G services had reached remote regions.

Mukherjee said advanced technologies were attracting major investments globally, but warned that shortages of skilled manpower could emerge as a bottleneck in AI adoption. "There are no options, for AI brings efficiency and productivity in the workplace and enterprises across are adopting it for the daily work flow," said Mukherjee, founder of Singapore-based ORCA Media.

He said governments should adopt a more aggressive approach towards funding technology adoption and creating incentives for private sector investments.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Gurdip Singh in Singapore
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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