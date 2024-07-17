News
Ghaziabad woman ends life over workplace harassment

Ghaziabad woman ends life over workplace harassment

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
July 17, 2024 17:39 IST
A 27-year-old private firm executive has ended her life allegedly due to physical and mental harassment by her colleagues, prompting the Ghaziabad police to launch an investigation into the matter, officials said on Wednesday.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The woman, who lived in Ghaziabad and worked at the firm located in Noida, was allegedly being harassed for the past five to six months, her family claimed.

 

After the woman killed herself on July 12 allegedly by consuming poison, her brother approached the local Nandgram police station in Ghaziabad where an FIR was lodged under section 108 (abetment of suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The brother claimed that a note was found in her room, in which she had "written about committing suicide due to harassment by these persons as well as some other staff members", according to the FIR.

Alleging that his sister ended her life due to physical and mental harassment, he said, "These people are responsible for her suicide".

He also claimed that his sister had narrated her ordeal to the family three-four days before taking the extreme step.

"My younger sister was working at Axis House, Noida. She had told the family three-four days before committing suicide that the employees working with her were harassing her physically and mentally for the last five-six months," her brother alleged in the FIR in which he mentioned names of three colleagues, including a woman.

"Being troubled by the actions of these people, my sister consumed poisonous substance on July 12 at around 4.15 pm, after which we went to MMG Hospital, Ghaziabad and she was treated there," he said.

Due to her serious condition, the woman was referred to GTB Hospital in Delhi after some time, but she died during treatment the same evening.

Meanwhile, the Ghaziabad police have launched a probe into the case.

"We are examining CCTV footage from the work place of the deceased. We are also questioning her colleagues to ascertain facts of the matter. A detailed probe is underway," assistant commissioner of police (Nandgram) Ravi Kumar Singh told PTI.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
