1 worker found dead in Assam coal mine on Day 3 of rescue

1 worker found dead in Assam coal mine on Day 3 of rescue

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes Read
January 08, 2025 11:12 IST

The body of one of the nine workers trapped inside a coal mine in Assam's Dima Hasao district was recovered by army divers on Wednesday on the third day of the rescue operations, officials said.

IMAGE: Army personnel conduct a rescue operation after the labourers got trapped in the Umrangso coal mine, in Dima Hasao on Tuesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

The chances of the survival of the eight others appear grim, though a team of Navy, Army, National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force personnel intensified their efforts to rescue the trapped miners, they said.

The labourers were on Monday trapped inside the coal mine situated in the 3 Kilo area of Umrangso, after a sudden gush of water flooded the site.

 

The divers located the body inside the mine early in the morning and its identity was yet to be ascertained, the officials said.

'21 Para divers have just recovered a lifeless body from the bottom of the well. Our thoughts and prayers are with the grieving family,' Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma posted on X.

Sarma said the rescue operations were continuing in full swing, with divers of the army and NDRF having already entered the well.

The navy personnel are at the site, making final preparations to dive in after them, he said.

Sarma had on Tuesday said the mine 'appears to be illegal', and that the police have arrested one person in connection with the incident.


Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
'The lives of coal miners don't matter'
9 workers trapped in Assam coal mine; Army help sought
Another coal mine tragedy in Meghalaya; 2 miners found dead
Could the Thai rescue have happened in India?
'Our whole concept of coal mine allocations is wrong'
