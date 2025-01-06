HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
9 labourers trapped in Assam coal mine, Army help sought

9 labourers trapped in Assam coal mine, Army help sought

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
January 06, 2025 23:57 IST

Nine labourers were trapped inside a coal mine in Assam's Dima Hasao district on Monday, after a sudden gush of water flooded the site, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Image used for representational purposes only.Photograph: ANI Photo

The incident took place at the Assam Coal Quarry, situated in the 3 Kilo area of Umrangso in the district.

According to employees of the quarry, there were around 15 workers inside the mine, though the authorities did not confirm the number.

 

In a post on X, the CM listed the names of the trapped labourers -Ganga Bahadur Shreth, Hussain Ali, Jakir Hussain, Sarpa Barman, Mustafa Seikh, Khushi Mohan Rai, Sanjit Sarkar, Lijan Magar and Sarat Goyary.

In an earlier post, Sarma said, "Distressing news from Umrangshu, where labourers are trapped in a coal mine."

The exact number and status are yet unknown.

The DC, SP and my colleague Kaushik Rai are rushing to the site. Praying to God for everyone's safety.

Rai is the state's mine and mineral minister.

Army's assistance has been sought in the rescue operation, Sarma said.

The State Disaster Response Force and the National Disaster Response Force are also on their way to the incident site to aid in the efforts, the CM said.

Dima Hasao superintendent of police  Mayank Jha told reporters that several labourers are feared trapped.

Eyewitness accounts and initial assessments suggest that the flooding occurred unexpectedly, leaving the workers unable to escape from the mine.

Rescue operations were launched immediately with teams consisting of local authorities, emergency responders and mining experts working to locate and free the trapped workers, the officials said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
