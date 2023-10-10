'Won't hesitate to...': FBI's warning to Hamas

America's premier investigating agency, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), said on Tuesday that they were probing any possible threats to the security of citizens in the United States in the wake of the terror attacks on Israel by Hamas.

IMAGE: Israeli soldiers gather on and around tanks in a field at the Israeli side of the Gaza border on the outskirts of Ashkelon, southern Israel October 9, 2023. Photograph: Violeta Santos Moura/Reuters

In a message posted on its official handle on X, the FBI stated that they wouldn't hestitate to change their "security posture", if so needed, to protect the lives of American citizens.

"While the FBI does not have specific and credible intelligence indicating a threat to the United States stemming from the Hamas attacks in Israel, we are closely monitoring unfolding events and will share relevant information with our state, local, federal and international law enforcement, intelligence and homeland security partners to ensure they are prepared for any impacts to public safety. We will not hesitate to adjust our security posture, as appropriate, to protect the American people," read the FBI post on X.

"We are closely coordinating with our counterparts in the region as well as other international partners," the agency added in its post.

It added that its Legal Attache' office in Israel was actively working with partners on the ground to locate and identify US citizens afftected by the terror attacks.

"Through our Legal Attache' office in Israel, FBI personnel are working with our partners on the ground to locate and identify any impacted Americans. Reports of deceased, injured, or missing Americans are being treated with the utmost urgency and aggressively investigated. The FBI's Victim Services Division is coordinating with the Department of State to assist, as necessary, with family engagement," the FBI stated.

FBI's stern message came after United States President Joe Biden announced that at least 11 American citizens were among those killed in Hamas attacks in Israel.

Even as Israel continued its aerial assault on Gaza, while also launching a ground offensive, the toll from the multi-pronged terror attacks by Hamas went past 900 on Tuesday, with the injury count reported to be at 2400, The Times of Israel reported.

Meanwhile, Israeli fighters struck 1707 Hamas targets in Gaza since Saturday, including 475 rocket systems, 73 command centres, 23 strategic infrastructure sites and 22 underground targets.

In retaliation to the terror attacks, Israeli forces have, so far. killed over 400 people in the besieged Gaza Strip.

As part of the counter-offensive, Israel Defence Forces (IDF) mobilised 3,00,000 troops in the last 48 hours. Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari informed of the mobilisation of forces, saying the IDF "has never mobilized so many reservists so quickly -- 300,000 reservists in 48 hours."

This is the largest mobilisation since the 1973 Yom Kippur War when Israel called up 400,000 reservists, Times of Israel reported.