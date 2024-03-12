News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Won't change reality: India rejects China's comments on Modi's Arunachal visit

Won't change reality: India rejects China's comments on Modi's Arunachal visit

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
March 12, 2024 12:56 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

India on Tuesday strongly rejected China's objection to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Arunachal Pradesh, and asserted that the state "was, is, and will" always be an integral and inalienable part of India.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the Sela tunnel in Itanagar on Saturday, March 9, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

External affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the Chinese side has been made aware of this "consistent position" on several occasions.

Objecting to such visits by Indian leaders to Arunachal Pradesh or India's developmental projects in the state does not stand to reason, he said.

"We reject the comments made by the Chinese side regarding the visit of the prime minister to Arunachal Pradesh," he said.

 

China on Monday said it lodged a diplomatic protest with India over Modi's visit to Arunachal Pradesh last week, and reiterated its claim over the region by saying India's moves will "only complicate" the unresolved boundary question.

Jaiswal said China's objection to such visits will not change the reality that Arunachal Pradesh "was, is, and will always be an integral and inalienable part of India."

"Indian leaders visit Arunachal Pradesh from time to time, as they visit other States of India. Objecting to such visits or India's developmental projects does not stand to reason," he said.

"Further, it will not change the reality that the State of Arunachal Pradesh was, is, and will always be an integral and inalienable part of India," Jaiswal said.

"Chinese side has been made aware of this consistent position on several occasions." he added.

Jaiswal was responding to media queries on the Chinese objection to Modi's visit to Arunachal Pradesh.

China, which claims Arunachal Pradesh as South Tibet, routinely objects to Indian leaders' visits to the state to highlight its claims. Beijing has also named the area as Zangnan.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
When Chinese Tried To Grab Waterfalls in Arunachal
When Chinese Tried To Grab Waterfalls in Arunachal
'PLA is now concentrating on Arunachal Pradesh'
'PLA is now concentrating on Arunachal Pradesh'
Chinese village in Arunachal: India must speak up!
Chinese village in Arunachal: India must speak up!
Manisha Rani Is Here To Rule Hearts
Manisha Rani Is Here To Rule Hearts
IPL: Pant declared match-ready; Shami sidelined
IPL: Pant declared match-ready; Shami sidelined
Haryana CM Khattar quits amid cracks in BJP-JJP ties
Haryana CM Khattar quits amid cracks in BJP-JJP ties
Recipe: Shumaila Chauhan's Malai Broccoli
Recipe: Shumaila Chauhan's Malai Broccoli
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Should China's Arunachal Name Changes Worry India?

Should China's Arunachal Name Changes Worry India?

Why Xi Is In A Hurry About Arunachal Pradesh

Why Xi Is In A Hurry About Arunachal Pradesh

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances