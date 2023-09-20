News
Women's reservation bill moved for passage in Lok Sabha

Women's reservation bill moved for passage in Lok Sabha

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
September 20, 2023 12:14 IST
Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Wednesday moved the women's reservation bill for passage in the Lok Sabha, saying it is a very important bill and urging members to pass it with unanimity.

IMAGE: Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal speaks in Lok Sabha. Photograph: Sansad TV/ANI Photo

The minister said it will be really good if there is consensus in passing the bill.

Meghwal said the government will consider whatever suggestions come up during the discussion on the bill.

 

He asserted that if Parliament decides, the quota for women can be extended beyond 15 years.

The constitutional amendment bill 'Narishakti Vandan Adhiniyam' was introduced in the Lower House on Tuesday.

It was also the first bill introduced in the new Parliament building.

The bill provides for 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

The reservation will come into effect only after the completion of the delimitation exercise.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
