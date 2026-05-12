HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Mizoram Women's Group Condemns Trafficking Of Women

Mizoram Women's Group Condemns Trafficking Of Women

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
4 Minutes Read

May 12, 2026 22:15 IST

Mizoram's apex women's association condemns the trafficking and exploitation of Mizo women under the guise of employment, leading to arrests and the rescue of victims from a sex trafficking racket in Uttarakhand.

Key Points

  • Mizo Hmeichhe Insuihkhawm Pawl condemns the trafficking and exploitation of Mizoram women.
  • Mizoram police and Uttarakhand police coordinated to arrest suspects involved in the trafficking racket.
  • Five Mizo women, including two minors, were rescued from a sex trafficking operation disguised as a spa in Uttarakhand.
  • Victims were lured with promises of legitimate employment but forced into prostitution.
  • MHIP urges caution for women seeking employment outside Mizoram and calls for community vigilance.

Mizo Hmeichhe Insuihkhawm Pawl (MHIP), the apex women's association in the state, on Tuesday strongly condemned the alleged trafficking and exploitation of women of Mizoram under the guise of employment outside the state.

The organisation in a statement said that Lalnunsiami (30), a resident of New Diakkawn in Kolasib, and Mohammad (31) of Uttar Pradesh, who allegedly posed as her husband and owned the spa, were arrested in connection with the case by the Mizoram police in coordination with the Uttarakhand police on May 5.

 

Mizoram Women's Group Demands Justice

Describing the alleged exploitation of fellow Mizo women as "highly condemnable", MHIP asserted that it would continue to pursue the matter to ensure the accused receive stringent punishment under the law.

The women's association also urged young women seeking employment outside Mizoram to remain cautious and appealed to parents to stay informed about their children's workplaces and movements.

Rescue Operation Exposes Trafficking Network

Calling for collective vigilance, MHIP appealed to the public, local communities, and churches to work together in safeguarding Mizo women from trafficking and exploitation networks.

Mizoram police and officials from the state Women and Child Development department, in coordination with Uttarakhand police, have recently rescued five Mizo women, including two minors, from an alleged sex trafficking racket operating under the guise of a spa business in Rudrapur in Uttarakhand.

Six people, including the alleged mastermind and spa owner, have been arrested in connection with the case, Mizoram Inspector General of Police (Headquarters) H. Ramthlengliana had said in a statement earlier.

Victims Lured With False Promises

He had said that the alleged sex trafficking racket surfaced when a survivor escaped their captors and filed an FIR at the All Women Police Station in Aizawl on May 1.

The complainant alleged that she and her friend were lured to work at Beauty Queen Salon and Spa at Rudrapur in Uttarakhand with the promise of legitimate employment and a monthly salary of Rs 20,000.

She said that they travelled to Uttarakhand in October last year after the spa owner arranged and financed their journey.

However, upon reaching the establishment, they were allegedly forced into prostitution and told that "extra services" for clients were mandatory in order to receive their salary.

Forced Prostitution and Escape

The victim alleged that they were forced to entertain three to nine customers daily and were often forced to consume alcohol and intoxicating substances before meeting their clients.

The complaint further stated that whenever they attempted to leave the job, they were prevented from escaping, with the premises reportedly locked to confine them.

However, on April 4, the women managed to escape after breaking the gate lock with tools and returned to Aizawl three days later, where they filed the FIR.

Investigation and Arrests

Following the complaint, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Aizawl South was immediately constituted to investigate the matter.

Acting on information that more Mizo women were still trapped in the network, a joint team from Mizoram Police and the Women and Child Development Department travelled to Uttarakhand on May 4 and raided the spa premises in coordination with Rudrapur police the following day.

Five Mizo women, including two minors, were rescued from the facility during the raid.

Ramhthlengliana had said that six persons, including the spa owner and the mastermind, his Mizo woman partner and another female associate, have been arrested for their involvement in the alleged trafficking and prostitution racket.

The rescued women are currently under the care of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) in Rudrapur, where they are receiving medical attention and trauma counselling, the IGP had said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

How Mizoram Police Rescued Women From Trafficking Racket
Manipur women pleaded cops to drive them safety but ...: CBI chargesheet
Manipur women pleaded cops to drive them safety but ...: CBI chargesheet
Police Rescue Seven Women in Arunachal Pradesh Trafficking Bust
Police Rescue Seven Women in Arunachal Pradesh Trafficking Bust
Ex-militants ask Meiteis to leave Mizoram for safety after Manipur horror
Ex-militants ask Meiteis to leave Mizoram for safety after Manipur horror
Gujarat woman held for links to global cyber slavery racket
Gujarat woman held for links to global cyber slavery racket

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Indian Towns With A European Vibe

webstory image 2

10 Mothers-in-Law We Love

webstory image 3

10 Songs You Can Sing To Your Mum

VIDEOS

Sergio Gor arrives in Guwahati to attend Himanta's swearing-in ceremony2:12

Sergio Gor arrives in Guwahati to attend Himanta's...

Doda's Mesmerizing Weather Will Leave You Spellbound1:49

Doda's Mesmerizing Weather Will Leave You Spellbound

NSUI protests after NTA cancels NEET-UG 2026 over paper leak4:49

NSUI protests after NTA cancels NEET-UG 2026 over paper leak

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO