'Women will strike back': Amit Shah warns Oppn on 33% quota bill defeat

Amit Shah strongly condemns the Congress and its allies for obstructing the passage of the women's quota bill, which aimed to reserve 33 percent of seats in legislative bodies for women.

IMAGE: Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Special Session (2026-27) of Parliament, in New Delhi, April 17, 2026. Photograph: Sansad TV/ANI Video Grab

Key Points Amit Shah criticises the Congress and allies for blocking the 33 percent women's quota bill.

The Constitution amendment bill failed to secure the required two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha.

Shah warns the opposition that they will face the wrath of women in future elections.

The bill aimed to increase Lok Sabha seats to 850 to accommodate women's reservation before the 2029 polls.

Slamming the Congress and its allies for the defeat of a Constitution amendment bill to implement 33 percent women's quota in legislative bodies before the 2029 Parliamentary polls, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said their mindset is neither in the interest of women, nor the country.

The Congress and its allies did not allow the passage of the essential bill, which would have given 33 percent reservation to women in Lok Sabha and state/UT assemblies, he said.

"Rejecting the bill that would grant 33 percent reservation to women, celebrating it, and raising victory cries over it was truly reprehensible and beyond imagination," Shah said in a message on X after the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill failed to secure two-third majority during voting in the Lok Sabha on Friday night.

"Today, a very strange scene unfolded in the Lok Sabha as the Congress, Trinamool Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, and the Samajwadi Party did not allow the passage of the essential Constitution amendment bill, the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam'.

"Now, the women of the country will not get 33 percent reservation in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, which was their right. The Congress and its allies have done this, not for the first time but repeatedly. Their mindset is neither in the interest of women, nor the country," Shah said in the message in Hindi.

The home minister also warned the Congress and other parties which opposed the bill that this insult to "Nari Shakti" will travel far and wide.

"The Opposition will have to face the wrath of women, not only in the 2029 Lok Sabha elections but at every level, in every election, and at every place," Shah said.

When put to vote in the Lower House, 298 members voted in support of the bill, while 230 voted against it.

Out of the 528 members who voted, the bill required 352 votes to secure a two-third majority required for the passage of a Constitution amendment bill in the Lok Sabha.

According to the bill, Lok Sabha seats were to be increased to a maximum of 850 from the current 543 to "operationalise" the women's reservation law before the 2029 parliamentary polls, following a delimitation exercise based on the 2011 Census.

Seats were also to be increased in states and UT assemblies to accommodate 33 percent reservation for women.

The failure of this bill highlights the ongoing debate surrounding women's representation in Indian politics. Similar bills have faced challenges in the past due to lack of consensus among political parties. The next steps could involve renewed efforts to build consensus or further legislative attempts to address the issue.