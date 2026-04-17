Women's quota, delimitation bill defeated in Lok Sabha

The Constitution Amendment Bill seeking to reserve seats for women in legislatures and increase Lok Sabha seats has been defeated in the Lok Sabha, falling short of the required majority.

IMAGE: Lok Sabha proceedings during the Special Session (2026-27) of Parliament, in New Delhi on Friday. Photograph: Sansad TV/ANI Video Grab

Key Points The Constitution Amendment Bill to reserve seats for women in legislatures was defeated in the Lok Sabha.

The bill proposed increasing Lok Sabha seats to 850 to accommodate the women's reservation law.

298 members voted for the bill, while 230 voted against it, failing to reach the required two-thirds majority.

The bill aimed to implement the reservation before the 2029 parliamentary elections, following delimitation based on the 2011 Census.

A Constitution Amendment Bill to implement reservation for women in legislatures in 2029 and increase the number of seats of the Lok Sabha was defeated on Friday in the Lower House.

While 298 members voted in support of the Bill, 230 MPs voted against it.

Out of 528 members who voted, the Bill required 352 votes for a two-thirds majority.

Key Provisions Of The Rejected Bill

According to the Constitution Amendment Bill, Lok Sabha seats were to be increased to a maximum of 850 from the current 543 to "operationalise" the women's reservation law before the 2029 parliamentary polls, following a delimitation exercise based on the 2011 Census.

Seats were also to be increased in states and Union Territory assemblies to accommodate 33 per cent reservation for women.

The defeat of this bill raises questions about the future of women's representation in Indian politics.

Similar bills have been introduced and debated for decades without success.

The current legislative session may see renewed efforts to address gender parity in parliament.