Women storm mausoleum in UP to conduct puja, clash with police

Tension prevailed in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur district after a group of women clashed with the police while allegedly trying to perform puja at a disputed mausoleum site in the Abunagar area on the occasion of Kartik Purnima, officials said on Thursday.

IMAGE: Members of Hindu organisations, including Bajrang Dal, gather near an old tomb claiming it to be a temple and demanding to offer prayers, at Abu Nagar in Fatehpur, August 11, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

The confrontation occurred on Wednesday evening around 6 pm when approximately 20 women, carrying diyas and prayer materials, approached the barricades surrounding the Maangi mausoleum structure, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mahendra Pal Singh told PTI over the phone.

The police erected these barricades due to ongoing litigation over the site, aiming to prevent entry for law and order reasons. A few women allegedly tried to remove or climb over the barricades, prompting police to restrain them, officials said.

An argument ensued between the women and Station House Officer (SHO) Tarkeshwar Rai, during which the women accused the police of misconduct and preventing them from offering their prayers.

Unable to reach the disputed spot, the women eventually performed their prayers and aarti from a nearby lane, facing the structure.

A case has been registered at the Kotwali police station under Sections 121(1) (obstructing or assaulting a public servant in discharge of duty), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), and 352 (use of criminal force otherwise than on grave provocation) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), the ASP said.

The FIR, lodged on the complaint of constable Manju Singh, named 20 unidentified women, including the wife of a local identified as Pappu Singh Chauhan. No arrests have been made so far, Singh said.

In her complaint, Constable Singh said she and other personnel were deployed near the disputed mausoleum when, around 6 pm, a group of women led by Chauhan's wife allegedly tried to push through the barricades, used abusive language and threatened police with false accusations.

Videos purportedly showing the women arguing with police and performing puja from a distance have surfaced on social media, though their authenticity has not been independently verified.

The Maangi mausoleum site has been under tight security since August 11, when members of Hindu organisations claimed it was a temple dedicated to 'Thakur Ji' and demanded permission to perform prayers.

They alleged that the mausoleum of Nawab Abu Samad was constructed after demolishing an ancient temple. Videos from that time purportedly showed vandalism and hoisting of a saffron flag at the site, triggering communal tension in the area.

Following the August incident, the district administration sealed the premises, put up barricades and imposed restrictions.

Earlier, BJP district president Mukhlal Pal had warned that he and members of Hindu organisations would perform prayers at the site, citing carvings of a trident and lotus inside the structure as evidence of its Hindu origins.

Officials said the matter is sub judice and strict orders have been issued to prevent any activity that could disturb public order.