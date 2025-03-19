Aurangzeb's tomb declared a 'no drone zone' amid violence

Amid calls for the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb at Khultabad in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, the administration has declared the grave of the Mughal ruler a no drone zone, an official said on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Policemen guard Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's grave as security is tightened after a call for its removal, in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra. Photograph: ANI Photo

The police are also busy tracking objectionable posts on social media over the matter and getting them deleted, another official said. Over 500 such online posts have been deleted so far, he said.

Demonstrations have been held across Maharashtra seeking the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb at Khultabad town, about 25 km from the district headquarters, with many politicians echoing the call. Such a protest sparked violence in Nagpur on Monday.

The district administration has made the area a no-drone zone, an official said, adding that a state reserve police force company and 50 other personnel have been deployed in the town to maintain law and order.

District collector Dilip Swami, who visited the Archaeological Society of India-protected site on Tuesday, told reporters, "No one should believe in rumours and people should contact the administration or the police if they have any information concerning the matter."

Meanwhile, A team of 10 police personnel and officials is working round the clock in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city to track provocative posts on social media platforms and get those removed, he said.

Cyber Police Inspector Shivcharan Pandhare told PTI, "The hashtag (#) Alamgir and Aurangzeb are trending. We are using these hashtags to check such posts and the offensive comments tied to them."

The official said they have got 506 posts removed from various social media platforms so far and warned over 80 individuals to desist from posting incendiary content online.

But from now onwards, we will register offences against those behind objectionable posts, he added.