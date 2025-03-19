HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Aurangzeb's tomb declared a 'no drone zone' amid violence

Aurangzeb's tomb declared a 'no drone zone' amid violence

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: ss
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 19, 2025 13:45 IST

x

Amid calls for the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb at Khultabad in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, the administration has declared the grave of the Mughal ruler a no drone zone, an official said on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Policemen guard Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's grave as security is tightened after a call for its removal, in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra. Photograph: ANI Photo

The police are also busy tracking objectionable posts on social media over the matter and getting them deleted, another official said. Over 500 such online posts have been deleted so far, he said.

 

Demonstrations have been held across Maharashtra seeking the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb at Khultabad town, about 25 km from the district headquarters, with many politicians echoing the call. Such a protest sparked violence in Nagpur on Monday.

The district administration has made the area a no-drone zone, an official said, adding that a state reserve police force company and 50 other personnel have been deployed in the town to maintain law and order.

District collector Dilip Swami, who visited the Archaeological Society of India-protected site on Tuesday, told reporters, "No one should believe in rumours and people should contact the administration or the police if they have any information concerning the matter."

Meanwhile, A team of 10 police personnel and officials is working round the clock in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city to track provocative posts on social media platforms and get those removed, he said.

Cyber Police Inspector Shivcharan Pandhare told PTI, "The hashtag (#) Alamgir and Aurangzeb are trending. We are using these hashtags to check such posts and the offensive comments tied to them."

The official said they have got 506 posts removed from various social media platforms so far and warned over 80 individuals to desist from posting incendiary content online.

But from now onwards, we will register offences against those behind objectionable posts, he added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: ss© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Protest Against Aurangzeb's Tomb Turns Violent In Nagpur
Protest Against Aurangzeb's Tomb Turns Violent In Nagpur
Removal of Aurangzeb's grave won't serve any purpose: Athawale
Removal of Aurangzeb's grave won't serve any purpose: Athawale
Nagpur violence premeditated, says Fadnavis; curfew in parts of city
Nagpur violence premeditated, says Fadnavis; curfew in parts of city
Aurangzeb's tomb should be removed, but...: Fadnavis
Aurangzeb's tomb should be removed, but...: Fadnavis
Tight security for Aurangzeb's grave amid removal calls
Tight security for Aurangzeb's grave amid removal calls

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Turkish Eggs Cilbir: 15-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

Kohli's 10 Best IPL Knocks

webstory image 3

13 Fascinating Lighthouses Of India

VIDEOS

Watch: Dolphins welcome Sunita Williams, circle around her upon safe arrival3:08

Watch: Dolphins welcome Sunita Williams, circle around...

Watch: Moment Sunita Williams' spacecraft splashed down off Florida coast0:31

Watch: Moment Sunita Williams' spacecraft splashed down...

Jaya Bachchan recalls the time when her husband was struggling for oxygen in hospital9:10

Jaya Bachchan recalls the time when her husband was...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD