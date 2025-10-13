'How Did She Come Out At 12.30 At Night?': Mamata's Shocker

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's advice to female boarders on Sunday about not venturing out late at night, in the aftermath of the alleged gangrape of a medical student in Durgapur, drew criticism from the Opposition, which asserted that her remarks were emblematic of the state's law and order situation.

IMAGE: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses the media at Kolkata airport. Photograph: ANI Photo

Banerjee later alleged that her comments were taken out of context.

During the day, three accused were arrested and sent to police remand for 10 days by a court in Durgapur over the alleged gangrape of the medical student, who hails from Odisha, as Banerjee asserted that no one involved in the crime will be spared.

The chief minister told reporters in Alipurduar that her comments at Kolkata airport over the issue has been "deliberately distorted" and her words taken out of context.

The father of the 23-year-old student appealed to the Odisha government to shift her to Bhubaneswar for treatment, citing threats to her life.

Her parents, residents of Jaleswar in Balasore district, rushed to West Bengal after being informed about the incident.

"I appeal to Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi to help shift my daughter to Bhubaneswar. I fear that her life may be in danger," her father told PTI.

"They (not taking any name) will kill my daughter. Her health condition has improved, but there is danger to her life. I cannot trust them," he said.

The second-year MBBS student is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Durgapur.

Speaking to reporters after reaching natural disaster-hit north Bengal, Banerjee said, "My address at Dum Dum airport has been deliberately distorted. You ask me a question, and when I answer, my words are twisted and taken out of context. Do not try this nasty politics with me.

"Unlike others, I have the decency to meet you and speak directly. Others merely respond to pre-decided questions."

She had told journalists at Kolkata airport before leaving for north Bengal that her government has zero tolerance for such incidents.

"This is a shocking incident... We have zero tolerance for such crimes. Three accused have been arrested and police are conducting search for others. Nobody will be spared," the CM said.

The incident took place outside the campus of the private medical college in Durgapur on Friday night when the second-year student went out with a friend for dinner.

"She was studying in a private medical college. Whose responsibility is it? How did she come out at 12.30 at night? Students staying in hostels, especially those who have come to West Bengal to study from outside, are expected to follow the rules of the hostels. They should avoid venturing out late at night, although they have the fundamental right to go wherever they want," the chief minister said.

Banerjee said the medical institution concerned also bears responsibility for the incident.

"Private colleges must ensure security within and around their campuses," she said.

The police have certain logistical limitations in monitoring the movement of every individual, Banerjee said. "Officers would not know who is leaving home at night and cannot stand guard outside every home."

Questioning what she called "selective outrage" over such crimes, she said "we condemn all such incidents wherever it takes place. We have seen so many cases in Bihar, UP and Odisha. In Bengal, we do not tolerate such crimes. We take them very seriously."

Bengal BJP President Samik Bhattacharya claimed that the chief minister's advice to female hostel students over venturing out during night time is an "admission" that there is no law and order in the state.

"Does she have any moral right to sit in the chief minister's chair or don the mantle of police minister?" he asked.

Both the BJP and the CPI-M asserted that the state was not safe for women.

"She (Banerjee) has made it apparent that the state is not anymore safe for women," CPI-M Central Committee member Sujan Chakraborty said.

The BJP and the Congress also held protests during the day in different places across West Bengal over the incident, seeking exemplary punishment for the accused.

Terming the incident 'despicable and painful', Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said in an X post, 'Have learnt that the survivor is receiving medical care. Pray for her earliest recovery. Such shameful incidents and crimes against women have no place in society.'

He called upon Banerjee to ensure a fair probe and strictest punishment to the perpetrators.

Odisha State Commission for Women Chairperson Sovana Mohanty demanded the immediate arrest of all accused involved in the alleged gangrape.

'Soon after the incident came to light, the Odisha government wrote a letter to the West Bengal government calling for immediate action. The chief minister has talked to the survivor's family,' she said.

Slamming the West Bengal government, Mohanty said, "Law and order has deteriorated in the state. Three accused persons were arrested after 36 hours of the incident, while another two are still absconding."