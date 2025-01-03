HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Woman jumps from moving rickshaw to escape drunk driver

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
January 03, 2025

A woman jumped from a moving autorickshaw to save herself from the drunk driver on Thursday night in Bengaluru, her husband said.

IMAGE: The woman's husband posted about the incident along with this image. Photograph: Kind courtesy @AzharKh35261609/X

According to the survivor's husband, she booked an autorickshaw from Horamavu to Thanisandra on ride-hailing application 'Namma Yatri'.

'Namma Yatri Auto Issue! My wife booked a auto from Horamavu to Thanisandra, Bangalore, but the driver was drunk and took her towards the wrong location near Hebbal. Despite repeatedly asking him to stop, he didn't listen, forcing her to jump out of the moving auto,' the husband posted on X on Friday.

 

He complained that Namma Yatri has no customer care number to contact in the event of emergency.

'The biggest shortcoming of 'Namma Yatri' service is that there is no customer support. It asks us to 'wait for 24 hours'. How is it possible to wait 24 hours in an emergency? How is the safety of the woman?' he asked the Bengaluru police.

He appealed to the police to consider his complaint seriously and take strict action against the criminals.

The Bengaluru police quickly responded and started investigation.

Responding to the complaint, Namma Yatri said, 'Hi Azhar, we're sorry to hear about the inconvenience caused to your wife, and we hope she's doing fine now. Please DM us the ride details, and we'll make sure to look into this promptly.'

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
