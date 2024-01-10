News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Woman delivers baby on cart, outside hospital

Woman delivers baby on cart, outside hospital

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
January 10, 2024 16:58 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A woman delivered her baby outside a government hospital block here after the staff there allegedly ignored her husband's request to admit her in the maternity ward.

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij has ordered an inquiry after the Monday night incident. A two-member team constituted by Ambala Civil Surgeon Kuldeep Singh has been asked to complete the probe within two days.

Suman, who is about 30 years old, had been going to the same hospital for check-ups during her pregnancy.

On Monday night, her husband Shalu Kumar brought her to the hospital in a motorbike attached cart after he did not get an ambulance. He went inside to seek maternity help for his wife while she remained in the cart.

 

The woman's husband has alleged that he requested the hospital staff to admit his wife to the maternity ward but they refused to pay attention even after repeated requests for help.

He said that his wife delivered a male child on the cart in the hospital premises in the absence of any staff.

The doctor of the maternity ward on knowing about the incident admitted the mother and the child to the ward where they were given required medical aid.

The woman's husband met the health minister at his Ambala Cantonment residence on Wednesday and gave details of the incident to him.

Meanwhile, Vij said that the inquiry committee has been asked to submit a report within two days.

Stating that all facts pertaining to the incident would be investigated, he said, "If any discrepancy is found, action will be taken."

When contacted, a doctor said the woman and the child are now admitted in the Civil Hospital and both are quite well.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Denied entry, woman gives birth outside hospital ward
Denied entry, woman gives birth outside hospital ward
Kicked in stomach by mob, woman gives birth to baby
Kicked in stomach by mob, woman gives birth to baby
MP shocker: Man forced to carry newborn's body in bag
MP shocker: Man forced to carry newborn's body in bag
Gifts pour in for Ram temple from India, abroad
Gifts pour in for Ram temple from India, abroad
Late buying helps Sensex jump 270 points at close
Late buying helps Sensex jump 270 points at close
ICC U19 WC: Two Indians in match officials' roster
ICC U19 WC: Two Indians in match officials' roster
NIA arrests last accused in PFI hand-chopping case
NIA arrests last accused in PFI hand-chopping case
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

WATCH: No doc at UP health centre, woman delivers baby on floor

WATCH: No doc at UP health centre, woman delivers baby on floor

The doctor who delivers girl children free of cost

The doctor who delivers girl children free of cost

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances