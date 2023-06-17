News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » MP shocker: Man forced to carry newborn's body in bag

MP shocker: Man forced to carry newborn's body in bag

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
June 17, 2023 16:53 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A man has alleged that he was forced to carry the body of his newborn baby boy in a bag and travel in a passenger bus after a government hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur, where he died during treatment, refused to provide any mortuary vehicle saying no such facility was available.

Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rainer Maiores from Pixabay

The incident occurred on June 15, he said.

A state health department official, however, said that the baby boy was alive when his parents took him out of the hospital even as doctors asked them not to do so as the child's condition was serious.

Sunil Dhurve, a resident of Sahajpuri village in Dindori district of the state, said his wife Jamni Bai delivered the baby boy on June 13 in a government hospital and since the child was weak, the case was referred to the Jabalpur-based government medical facility.

 

"The baby was admitted to the government-run Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College Hospital in Jabalpur, where he died during treatment on June 15. The hospital, however, did not provide a mortuary vehicle to carry the body to my native place. Due to financial constraints, I had to travel by bus carrying the body in a bag," he said.

Talking to PTI, state Health Department Joint Director Dr Sanjay Mishra said the baby boy was alive he when discharged from the government hospital in Jabalpur

The baby was referred to the Jabalpur hospital from a medical facility in Dindori district, he said.

"The newborn baby was admitted and his treatment was started. But his parents made a request to the hospital to discharge their child although the doctors asked them not to do so as the condition of the baby was serious," Mishra said.

On whether any mortuary vehicles were available to carry the deceased persons, he said that no such facility was available at the government hospital.

Dindori is located around 140 km from Jabalpur.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Boy dies on father's shoulder after being denied medical help in Kanpur
Boy dies on father's shoulder after being denied medical help in Kanpur
Probe ordered after tribal man denied ambulance, forced to carry wife's body
Probe ordered after tribal man denied ambulance, forced to carry wife's body
Denied stretcher, woman drags husband on hospital ramp
Denied stretcher, woman drags husband on hospital ramp
Bangladesh bag biggest Test win!
Bangladesh bag biggest Test win!
M K Stalin behaving like original Stalin: Union min
M K Stalin behaving like original Stalin: Union min
'Need to create more scoring opportunities'
'Need to create more scoring opportunities'
Sena vs Sena: 2 foundation day celebrations on June 19
Sena vs Sena: 2 foundation day celebrations on June 19
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

UP shocker: Man carries body of infant on bicycle after hospital refuses ambulance

UP shocker: Man carries body of infant on bicycle after hospital refuses ambulance

In MP, 4-yr-old taken to hospital on bike for lack of ambulance, dies

In MP, 4-yr-old taken to hospital on bike for lack of ambulance, dies

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances