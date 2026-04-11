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Home  » News » Woman accused of blackmailing doctor before his death in Beed

Woman accused of blackmailing doctor before his death in Beed

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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April 11, 2026 20:22 IST

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A woman in Beed, India, is facing charges for allegedly blackmailing a doctor, driving him to suicide, after explicit content and threatening messages were discovered on his phone.

Key Points

  • A doctor in Beed district died by suicide after allegedly being blackmailed.
  • Police have booked a woman for abetment of suicide and other offences.
  • Explicit chats and videos suggest the woman threatened to frame the doctor if he refused to marry her.
  • The doctor sent his mobile phone password to his brother before his death, leading to the discovery of the evidence.

A woman was booked in Beed district for allegedly blackmailing and threatening a doctor, who ended his life in distress, a police official said on Saturday.

Dr Mandar Dabhade, a resident doctor at Swami Ramanand Teerth Rural Government Medical College and Hospital in Ambajogai, hanged himself in his rented room in Rohidasnagar area on April 6, the official said.

 

"Dabhade sent his mobile phone password to his brother before ending his life. Upon accessing the device, explicit chats and videos sent by the accused to the doctor were found. She was allegedly threatening to commit suicide and frame him in the case if he refused to marry her," the official said.

Based on the complaint of Dabhade's brother Umesh, we have booked one Snehal Patil, a divorcee living in the same locality as the deceased, for abetment of suicide and other offences, the official said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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