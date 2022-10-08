News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Woke up due to loud sound and ran out: Maha bus tragedy survivor

Woke up due to loud sound and ran out: Maha bus tragedy survivor

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
October 08, 2022 12:57 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

For Anita Chaudhari and her daughter, it was a narrow escape as they managed to wake up and run out of the burning bus in the nick of time, while several of their co-passengers were not as lucky when the vehicle caught fire after hitting a truck in Nashik city of Maharashtra early on Saturday.

IMAGE: Charred remains of a bus after it hit a truck and caught fire on Aurangabad road in Nashik district on October 8, 2022. Photograph: PTI Photo

At least 11 passengers were killed and 38 others injured when the private bus going to Mumbai from Yavatmal district in eastern Maharashtra caught fire after ramming into the trailer truck around 5.15 am at Nandur Naka on Nashik-Aurangabad highway, officials have said.

"We were sleeping in the bus, when we heard a loud noise. The bus had caught fire. Somehow, I managed to get out of the bus along with my daughter...We are lucky to have survived," said Chaudhari, who is from Washim district in the state.

 

Another passenger, Piraji Dhotre, said he was travelling in the bus along with his uncles.

"The accident occurred when we were asleep. Luckily, we got up and immediately ran out of the bus when we saw that it had caught fire. One of my uncles received injuries in the accident," Dhotre, who hails from Yavatmal district, said.

People residing in the area where the accident took place, said they heard a loud sound and came out of their houses to see what was wrong.

But by that time, the fire had spread in the bus.

The blaze was so intense that they could not even go near the vehicle to help the passengers stuck inside, some of them said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
11 killed, 38 hurt after bus catches fire in Nashik
11 killed, 38 hurt after bus catches fire in Nashik
How social networks help us mourn our dead
How social networks help us mourn our dead
ASK ANU: 'I lost my parents. I feel alone'
ASK ANU: 'I lost my parents. I feel alone'
England captain Buttler '100 percent' fit for Aus T20s
England captain Buttler '100 percent' fit for Aus T20s
Planning a vacation this Diwali? Good news awaits you
Planning a vacation this Diwali? Good news awaits you
Vaani Is Ready For...
Vaani Is Ready For...
Nod for weapon system branch in IAF, 1st since 1947
Nod for weapon system branch in IAF, 1st since 1947
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

ASK ANU: How do I deal with loss of a loved one?

ASK ANU: How do I deal with loss of a loved one?

47 killed as bus plunges into canal in MP

47 killed as bus plunges into canal in MP

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances