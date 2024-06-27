News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 'With less than 25 employees, NTA conducts over 2 dozen exams'

'With less than 25 employees, NTA conducts over 2 dozen exams'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
June 27, 2024 12:13 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Criticising the Centre over the alleged paper leak in the medical entrance exam NEET-UG, Congress leader Ajoy Kumar claimed that the National Testing Agency (NTA) has less than 25 permanent employees but was conducting over two dozen exams.

IMAGE: National Students' Union of India (NSUI) students stage a protest against alleged irregularities in NEET-UG and the cancellation of UGC-NET exams, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. Photograph: Ishant/ANI Photo

Kumar, the Congress in-charge for Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, alleged the Centre gambled with these competitive examinations by asking the NTA to conduct those.

"NTA has about a dozen employees on deputation from various departments and some contractual employees. Due to inadequate internal experts, NTA outsourced the paper setting, paper distribution and data security protocol work to private technical service providers and external experts," he claimed.

 

Kumar said NTA's functioning was akin to playing with the future of students.

NEET-UG was conducted by the NTA on May 5 with around 24 lakh candidates appearing in it for admission to MBBS courses. The results were announced on June 4, but they were followed by allegations of question paper leaks in states such as Bihar, besides other irregularities.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'67 Toppers In NEET Are Impossible'
'67 Toppers In NEET Are Impossible'
NEET row: NTA DG shunted out; Centre orders CBI probe
NEET row: NTA DG shunted out; Centre orders CBI probe
Panel headed by ex-ISRO chief to oversee NTA reforms
Panel headed by ex-ISRO chief to oversee NTA reforms
Bigg Boss OTT 3: Who is Sana Makbul?
Bigg Boss OTT 3: Who is Sana Makbul?
How To Stop Kids From Eating Junk Food
How To Stop Kids From Eating Junk Food
Foxconn clarifies on its policy of hiring women
Foxconn clarifies on its policy of hiring women
LK Advani admitted to AIIMS Delhi
LK Advani admitted to AIIMS Delhi
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

'There's No NEET Gadbad But A Scam'

'There's No NEET Gadbad But A Scam'

Outcry over NEET grows; NTA credibility under scanner

Outcry over NEET grows; NTA credibility under scanner

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances