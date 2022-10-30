News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Wire blames ex-consultant for fake stories on BJP's Malviya, Meta

Wire blames ex-consultant for fake stories on BJP's Malviya, Meta

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
October 30, 2022 20:54 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

News portal The Wire has filed a police complaint against its former consultant Devesh Kumar in connection with a now retracted story related to Bharatiya Janata Party's IT department head Amit Malviya, a senior police officer said on Sunday.

IMAGE: BJP leader Amit Malviya. Photograph: Kind courtesy @amitmalviya/Twitter

The news portal filed the complaint late on Saturday through e-mail and no first information report (FIR) has been registered so far, the official said.

The complaint, a copy of which has been obtained by PTI, alleged that Kumar has a 'malintent' towards The Wire, its editors, and staff and has 'fabricated and supplied documents, e-mails and other material such as videos with a view to damage its reputation. He has done so either on his own or at the behest of other unknown persons'.

 

The complaint has also claimed that according to a review by The Wire, Kumar had 'supplied fabricated material, including the documents and e-mails and videos from Instagram and Meta'.

On Saturday, the Delhi Police had filed an FIR against The Wire and its editors based on a complaint by Malviya, who accused them of 'cheating and forgery' and 'tarnishing' his reputation.

"A case has been filed. Investigation will be initiated and necessary action will be taken," the officer had said.

Malviya had on Friday said he will pursue criminal and civil proceedings against the portal over stories, since retracted, which insinuated that he enjoyed a special privilege on Meta platforms through which he could get any story taken down if he believed it was against the BJP's interests.

Malviya's complaint was filed with Delhi Police's special commissioner (crime) against The Wire, its founding editors Siddharth Varadarajan, Sidharth Bhatia and M K Venu, deputy editor and executive news producer Jahnavi Sen, the Foundation for Independent Journalism and some unknown people.

The complaint was filed for various offences punishable under sections 420 (cheating), 468 and 469 (forgery), 471 (fraud), 500 (defamation) r/w 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (criminal act) of the Indian Penal Code.

Though The Wire has apologised to its readers and withdrawn the stories, the BJP leader had noted that the news portal did not offer him an apology despite 'maligning and tarnishing my reputation and causing serious harm to my professional career'.

The Wire, in a statement on Thursday, said journalists rely on sources for stories and do their best to verify material they receive.

'Technological evidence is more complicated and the usual due diligence may not always reveal the fraud perpetrated upon a publication. This is what happened to us,' it said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Is journalistic work a criminal activity?'
'Is journalistic work a criminal activity?'
What India loses when journalists lose jobs
What India loses when journalists lose jobs
Why India needs an independent media
Why India needs an independent media
T20 WC: Miller, Markram steer SA to victory over India
T20 WC: Miller, Markram steer SA to victory over India
Chided by BJP MP, Delhi official bathes in Yamuna
Chided by BJP MP, Delhi official bathes in Yamuna
Chirag Paswan to campaign for BJP in Bihar bypolls
Chirag Paswan to campaign for BJP in Bihar bypolls
T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma achieves massive feat
T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma achieves massive feat
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

FIR against 'The Wire' on BJP IT cell chief's complaint

FIR against 'The Wire' on BJP IT cell chief's complaint

Editors Guild urges caution as Wire redacts Meta story

Editors Guild urges caution as Wire redacts Meta story

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances