HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Will You Get Such An Increment This Year?

Will You Get Such An Increment This Year?

By Yash Kumar Singhal, Business Standard
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

April 07, 2025 08:24 IST

x

The revised salaries of MPs are significantly lower than the salaries drawn by top bureaucrats in the country.

IMAGE: MPs in the Lok Sabha on the final day of the current Budget session, April 4, 2025. Photograph: Sansad TV/ANI Photo
 

The Union government on March 28, 2025 notified a 24 per cent rise in the salaries of members of Parliament with retrospective effect from April 1, 2023.

With this, MPs would earn Rs 1.24 lakh per month as their salary compared to the Rs 1 lakh they received since 2018.

The decision to adjust the salaries of MPs every five years, based on the cost inflation index, was taken for the first time in 2018.

In that same year, their salaries doubled from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh.

The state governments, too, followed suit. Recently, the Karnataka government passed two mills, doubling the salaries of its members of the legislative assembly.

The Gujarat government has also agreed to increase the salaries of MLAs.

The Delhi assembly has formed a five-member committee to review the salaries and allowances of its legislators.

A state-wise analysis of MLA salaries reveals a pay disparity across states. Jharkhand MLAs earned the highest: Rs 2.88 lakh per month while the per capita income of Jharkhand stood roughly around Rs 9,000.

This means that Jharkhand's MLAs earn more than 32 times the per capita income of Jharkhand.

Telangana MLAs had a salary of Rs 2.5 lakh per month, which included a basic-salary of Rs 20,000, and a constituency allowance of Rs 2.3 lakh.

MLAs of Uttar Pradesh earned Rs 95,000 per month 12 times the per capita income of the state (in 2023-2024).

With a salary of Rs 70,000 per month, Kerala is one of the lowest payers. This was three times the per capita income of the state.

But Delhi has the least MLA's salary to per capita income ratio among the 12 states studied.

However, even the revised salaries of MPs are significantly lower than the salaries drawn by the top bureaucrats in the country.

The Cabinet secretary earns a basic salary of Rs 2.5 lakh per month while the foreign secretary and director-general of police have a basic salary of Rs 2.25 lakh.

The election commissioner and the comptroller and auditor general of India earned Rs 2.5 lakh per month, which is equivalent to the salary of a Supreme Court judge.

Meanwhile, India s per capita income languishes at Rs 17,132 per month in 2024-2025.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Yash Kumar Singhal, Business Standard
Source: source
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Salaries, allowances of MPs hiked; income rises to....
Salaries, allowances of MPs hiked; income rises to....
MLAs Richer Than 3 N-E State Budgets!
MLAs Richer Than 3 N-E State Budgets!
The Richest Chief Minister Is...
The Richest Chief Minister Is...
Meet Maharashtra's Wealthiest Candidate
Meet Maharashtra's Wealthiest Candidate
How many of our netas pay taxes?
How many of our netas pay taxes?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Indian Sweets Are the Best! 10 Recipes

webstory image 2

Go To Anuradhapura, Sri Lanka! 6 Must-See Landmarks

webstory image 3

9 Countries Where Divorce Is Rare

VIDEOS

Brazil: Flash floods in Rio de Janeiro leave residents with 'no time to save anything'1:15

Brazil: Flash floods in Rio de Janeiro leave residents...

Friends and family gather to honor Manoj Kumar at prayer meet5:59

Friends and family gather to honor Manoj Kumar at prayer...

PM Modi departs from Sri Lanka concluding his diplomatic visit1:30

PM Modi departs from Sri Lanka concluding his diplomatic...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD