Will win Rajasthan polls, if...: Cong amid Pilot-Gehlot tussle

The Congress on Thursday said it can win the Rajasthan assembly elections provided there is complete unity as it warned of strict action against those not maintaining discipline and speaking outside the party forum.

IMAGE: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chief Rahul Gandhi and party leader Sachin Pilot during the party's strategy meeting on election preparedness in Rajasthan in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

The party also said that it will decide its candidates for the polls by the first week of September and winnability will be the only criterion for their selection.

All India Congress Committee general secretary K C Venugopal told reporters after the party's strategy meeting on election preparedness in Rajasthan that all leaders agreed that the Congress could win the assembly polls slated later this year provided there is complete unity.

It, however, refrained from commenting on any peace formula between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot.

"We never announce the chief ministerial candidate, but we will fight the election together and unitedly," Venugopal said when asked under whose leadership the party will contest the upcoming polls.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chief Rahul Gandhi, AICC in-charge for Rajasthan Sukhjinder Randhawa and Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee president Govind Dotasra were present at the meeting.

Venugopal said the meeting was a preparatory one about Rajasthan during which the party leadership took some important decisions about election management in the state.

He also announced that all ministers, MLAs and leaders will go house to house to take the various schemes of the state government to the people, and the party's campaign would start from Friday.