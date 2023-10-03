Will This Tell Us About Life's Origins?

NASA's OSIRIS-REx spacecraft dropped this capsule in the Utah desert.

The spacecraft OSIRIS-REx did not return to earth but continued onto a new mission to explore the asteroid Apophis.

The capsule contained a sample collected from the asteroid Bennu in October 2020.

The sample will help scientists understand the origin of organics and water that may have seeded life on Earth 4.5 billion years ago.

IMAGE: The capsule seen shortly after touch down at the US department of defense's Utah test and training range in Dugway. Photograph: NASA/Keegan Barber/Handout/Reuters

IMAGE: A long shot of the capsule and parachute. Photograph: NASA/Keegan Barber/Handout/Reuters

IMAGE: A recovery team examines the capsule and takes photographs. Photograph: NASA/Keegan Barber/Handout/Reuters

IMAGE: Lockheed Martin Recovery Specialist Levi Hanish, left, and Michael Kaye, right, transfer the capsule to a cradle. Photograph: NASA Solar System Exploration/Instagram

IMAGE: Lockheed Martin System Safety Engineer Victoria Thiem performs preliminary checks on the capsule. Photograph: Kind courtesy NASA/Instagram

IMAGE: A recovery team wrap the capsule to be taken to the lab. Photograph: NASA/Keegan Barber/Handout/Reuters

IMAGE: On Scene Commander of Recovery Jasmine Nakayama attaches the capsule to a helicopter for transport to the cleanroom. Photograph: NASA/Instagram

IMAGE: Jasmine Nakayama looks on as the capsule flies away. Photograph: NASA/Instagram

IMAGE: The capsule en route to the cleanroom. Photograph: NASA/Instagram

IMAGE: Members of the Kennedy Space Center Flight Operations team await the capsule. Photograph: NASA Solar System Exploration/Instagram

IMAGE: The capsule is lowered into the parking lot in front of the cleanroom hangar. Photograph: NASA/Instagram

IMAGE: Applause as the helicopter with the capsule is sighted. Photograph: NASA Solar System Exploration/Instagram

IMAGE: A view of the lab with a steel-and-glass glovebox, around which four people in blue cleanroom suits have hands in white gloves inside the glovebox.

In the centre of the glovebox is a large metal canister with its lid opened. Photograph: Robert Markowitz/NASA Solar System Exploration/Instagram

IMAGE: An inside view of the glovebox.

In the centre of the glovebox sits a round metal canister with dark powder on the surfaces.

The lid of the canister is propped open and also coated with the dark powder. Photograph: Dante Lauretta, OSIRIS-REx Principal Investigator/NASA Solar System Exploration/Instagram

IMAGE: Curation teams process the capsule in a cleanroom.

NASA stated: 'Today's OSIRISREx asteroid sample landing isn't just the end of a 7-year, 3.9-billion-mile journey through space.

It takes us 4.5 billion years back in time.

These rocks will help us understand the origin of organics and water that may have seeded life on Earth.' Photograph: Kind courtesy @NASA/Twitter

IMAGE: The sample was later taken to NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston on board a C-17 Globemaster aircraft with nitrogen tanks in the middle of the plane. Photograph: NASA Solar System Exploration/Instagram

