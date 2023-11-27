News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Will This Rescue The Workers?

Will This Rescue The Workers?

By REDIFF NEWS
November 27, 2023 13:43 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Can the 41 workers trapped inside a tunnel after a portion of it collapsed two weeks ago on Sunday, November 12, 2023, be rescued in a few days or will it take till Christmas as one foreign expert reportedly warned.

 

IMAGE: A Kelly machine will now be used to rescue the trapped workers. All photographs: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Vertical drilling underway at the site, here and below.

 

 

IMAGE: Preparation of a protection umbrella underway inside the Uttarkashi tunnel.

 

IMAGE: A close-up of the protection umbrella.

 

IMAGE: A close-up of the vertical hole being drilled.

 

IMAGE: A plasma cutter and laser cutter were brought to Silkyara to cut the auger machine.
Late at night, the Dehradun, Tehri and Uttarkashi police administrations made a green corridor and sent the plasma cutter and laser cutter to the Silkyara tunnel.

 

IMAGE: Vertical drilling at another location at the site.

 

IMAGE: And the vertical drilling goes on.

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/ Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
Safety cover being laid for rescue team inside tunnel
Safety cover being laid for rescue team inside tunnel
After setback, rescuers prepare for vertical drilling
After setback, rescuers prepare for vertical drilling
No exit in sight for trapped workers as drill damaged
No exit in sight for trapped workers as drill damaged
RBI rule on unsecured loans to hit lenders' capital
RBI rule on unsecured loans to hit lenders' capital
Shubman Gill replaces Hardik as Gujarat Titans captain
Shubman Gill replaces Hardik as Gujarat Titans captain
3rd T20I: Can Tilak Varma impress before Iyer returns?
3rd T20I: Can Tilak Varma impress before Iyer returns?
Karishma, Vijay Varma Win Filmfare OTT Awards
Karishma, Vijay Varma Win Filmfare OTT Awards
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

'We repeat the same mistakes'

'We repeat the same mistakes'

Tunnel rescue: Vertical boring on, what happens now

Tunnel rescue: Vertical boring on, what happens now

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances