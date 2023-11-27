Will This Rescue The Workers?

Can the 41 workers trapped inside a tunnel after a portion of it collapsed two weeks ago on Sunday, November 12, 2023, be rescued in a few days or will it take till Christmas as one foreign expert reportedly warned.

IMAGE: A Kelly machine will now be used to rescue the trapped workers. All photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Vertical drilling underway at the site, here and below.

IMAGE: Preparation of a protection umbrella underway inside the Uttarkashi tunnel.

IMAGE: A close-up of the protection umbrella.

IMAGE: A close-up of the vertical hole being drilled.

IMAGE: A plasma cutter and laser cutter were brought to Silkyara to cut the auger machine.

Late at night, the Dehradun, Tehri and Uttarkashi police administrations made a green corridor and sent the plasma cutter and laser cutter to the Silkyara tunnel.

IMAGE: Vertical drilling at another location at the site.

IMAGE: And the vertical drilling goes on.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/ Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com