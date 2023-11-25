News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Setback to tunnel rescue ops as auger machine 'broken'

Setback to tunnel rescue ops as auger machine 'broken'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
November 25, 2023 14:20 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The auger machine engaged for drilling through the rubble at the Silkyara tunnel to rescue 41 trapped workers has busted, international tunnelling expert Arnold Dix said on Saturday.

IMAGE: The auger machine was damaged during the drilling to rescue the trapped workers inside the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi. Photograph: ANI Photo

"Augering is finished...the auger is broken, destructed," he told reporters in Silkyara.

The auger machine was facing repeated obstructions in the rubble in the past few days.

 

When asked about other options such as vertical or manual drilling, he said all options are being explored.

"Every door we are opening has its advantages and disadvantages. What we have to ensure is the safety of the rescuers as well as those who are trapped," he said.

The multi-agency rescue effort began November 12 when a portion of the under-construction tunnel on Uttarakhand's Char Dham route collapsed following a landslide, trapping the 41 workers inside.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'No emergency exit was built inside the tunnel'
'No emergency exit was built inside the tunnel'
'What's happening isn't vikas but vinash'
'What's happening isn't vikas but vinash'
13 days on, wait continues for trapped tunnel workers
13 days on, wait continues for trapped tunnel workers
PHOTOS: Modi flies in Tejas fighter jet
PHOTOS: Modi flies in Tejas fighter jet
Wife punches hubby to death for not taking her to Dubai
Wife punches hubby to death for not taking her to Dubai
2nd Australia T20: Where India needs improvement...
2nd Australia T20: Where India needs improvement...
What's Indian Army Doing With Nepali Army?
What's Indian Army Doing With Nepali Army?
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

'We repeat the same mistakes'

'We repeat the same mistakes'

'The Himalayas always surprise you'

'The Himalayas always surprise you'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances