Will Tharoor join BJP? Union minister Suresh Gopi says.....

Will Tharoor join BJP? Union minister Suresh Gopi says.....

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
Last updated on: June 20, 2025 21:50 IST

Union Minister of State Suresh Gopi on Friday said that Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has to decide whether he wants to join the Bharatiya Janata Party and the changes seen in him were the outcome of understanding the people's interests.

IMAGE: Union Minister Suresh Gopi enquires about the well-being of actor Shine Tom Chacko after he met with a road accident in Madurai, at a private hospital in Thrissur, Kerala, June 7, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Union minister of state for petroleum, natural gas and tourism also said that worshipping Bharat Mata was akin to worshipping the goddess Earth.

Gopi was responding to reporters' queries regarding Tharoor and the ongoing Bharat Mata-related row between Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and the state government.

 

On queries regarding whether Tharoor would join the BJP, the union minister said that he cannot act as a "catalyst" for it as the Congress MP has to decide whether he wants to join the saffron party.

When he was asked whether there was any change in Tharoor's stance, Gopi said that it was not a mere change.

"It was a necessity desired by the people. It is a change that has come from understanding the people's interests," the BJP leader said.

Regarding the practice of appointment of personal staff by the ministers of the ruling government, Gopi said that not only did he disagree with it, he was totally opposed to it.

He contended that while various other pensions were not being paid, those appointed as personal staff for a couple of years were getting all kinds of benefits and huge salaries, which was "wrong".

"That is wrong. Let them (personal staff) be paid salaries for their work. But giving them all the other benefits, that should be banned," Gopi said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
