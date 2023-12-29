News
Will Sonia, Kharge go to Ayodhya event? Cong says...

Will Sonia, Kharge go to Ayodhya event? Cong says...

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
Last updated on: December 29, 2023 16:46 IST
The Congress on Friday said it will take a decision at an 'appropriate time' whether its senior leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Sonia Gandhi will attend the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

IMAGE: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Sonia Gandhi during the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, at AICC headquarters in New Delhi on December 21, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh told reporters in New Delhi that Gandhi and Kharge have been invited to the ceremony.

 

"Chairperson Congress parliamentary party Sonia Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge have been invited to the inauguration of the Ram temple. A decision will be taken at an appropriate time, and communicated at an appropriate time," he said.

Congress' leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has also been invited to the ceremony.

The consecration ceremony will be held on January 22 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and more than 6,000 people are expected to attend it.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
