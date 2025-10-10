HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Will Sidda weather 'November revolution'? BJP says....

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
October 10, 2025 18:48 IST

Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party president BY Vijayendra on Friday said several political developments already underway in the state are expected to reach a logical conclusion after the Bihar assembly polls, citing voices within the ruling Congress about a possible change in the chief minister later this year.

IMAGE: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah takes part in Valmiki Jayanti at Vidhana Soudha premises, in Bengaluru, October 7, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

He also said recent developments indicate that "all is not well" within the ruling Congress, with party members themselves hinting at political changes gaining momentum in November.

Speculations are rife about the change of guard and cabinet reshuffle in the state when the Congress government reaches the halfway mark of its five-year term in November, which is being referred to by some as "November revolution".

 

"The reactions of ministers and legislators of the ruling party, makes it clear that all is not well in the Congress party. After the Bihar polls, a lot of political developments that have already begun in the state, will meet its logical end. Those in the ruling party are themselves talking about it," Vijayendra told reporters in Bengaluru.

Asked if there are indications of political developments gaining momentum in November, he said, "ruling party members themselves are dropping hints. We have been saying it for six months. Whether there is a peril for the Chief Minister's chair, or will it be good luck for someone else, let's wait and watch."

Amid talks about CM change, Siddaramaiah has reiterated that he will complete a full five years term.

According to sources, the chief minister is also said to be considering a cabinet reshuffle, as the government is about to complete 2.5 years in office, which will be seen as a message that he is at the helm and will continue to do so.

A closed-door meeting between seenion ministers like -- home minister G Parameshwara, social welfare minister Dr HC Mahadevappa and public works minister Satish Jarkiholi -- on Thursday, has added to the buzz.

There has been speculation within state's political circles, especially within the ruling Congress, for some time now about the chief minister change later this year, citing power-sharing agreement involving incumbent Siddaramaiah and deputy CM DK Shivakumar.

There was stiff competition between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar for the chief minister's post after the declaration of assembly election results in May 2023.

The Congress had managed to convince the latter and made him the deputy CM.

There were some reports at the time that a compromise had been reached based on a "rotational chief minister formula," according to which Shivakumar will become CM after two-and-half years, but they have not been officially confirmed by the party.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
