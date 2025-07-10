HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » No vacancy for Karnataka CM, I am here, says Siddaramaiah

No vacancy for Karnataka CM, I am here, says Siddaramaiah

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

July 10, 2025 15:06 IST

x

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday said there was "no vacancy" for the CM's post as he was very much in the chair, debunking talks of a possible change of leadership in the state.

IMAGE: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Photograph: Courtesy, Siddaramaiah/X

Siddaramaiah claimed that he would complete his five-year tenure as chief minister and brushed aside talk of him paving the way for his deputy D K Shivakumar to take over later this year.

When reporters asked about any change of leadership in Karnataka, Siddaramaiah said, "Is there any vacancy for chief ministership? I am very much here before you. I am the chief minister of Karnataka. That is what D K Shivakumar has said, and I am also saying it... There is no vacancy."

 

There has been speculation of Siddaramaiah stepping down amid some sections of MLAs pitching for Shivakumar for the CM's post.

Siddaramaiah is in the national capital and is expected to meet the top leadership of the Congress, including party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Speculation mounts after Shivakumar meets Priyanka Gandhi
Speculation mounts after Shivakumar meets Priyanka Gandhi
'I've No Desire To Be Prime Minister'
'I've No Desire To Be Prime Minister'
Efforts may fail, but...: Shivakumar on CM aspirations
Efforts may fail, but...: Shivakumar on CM aspirations
Dalai Lama quells successor rumours, envisions 40 more years of service
Dalai Lama quells successor rumours, envisions 40 more years of service
Officer rebuked by Siddaramaiah breaks silence on VRS row
Officer rebuked by Siddaramaiah breaks silence on VRS row

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Guru Dutt's Top 10 Songs

webstory image 2

Rush Hour: 8 Cities With Super Crowded Commuter Trains

webstory image 3

Korean Egg Drop Sandwich: 10-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Flash floods leave trail of destruction in Himachal's Mandi5:38

Flash floods leave trail of destruction in Himachal's Mandi

Heavy rains trigger severe waterlogging, traffic chaos in Gurugram4:41

Heavy rains trigger severe waterlogging, traffic chaos in...

Truck falls into massive crater as Gurugram road caves in after heavy rain1:17

Truck falls into massive crater as Gurugram road caves in...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD