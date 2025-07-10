No vacancy for Karnataka CM, I am here, says Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday said there was "no vacancy" for the CM's post as he was very much in the chair, debunking talks of a possible change of leadership in the state.

IMAGE: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Photograph: Courtesy, Siddaramaiah/X

Siddaramaiah claimed that he would complete his five-year tenure as chief minister and brushed aside talk of him paving the way for his deputy D K Shivakumar to take over later this year.

When reporters asked about any change of leadership in Karnataka, Siddaramaiah said, "Is there any vacancy for chief ministership? I am very much here before you. I am the chief minister of Karnataka. That is what D K Shivakumar has said, and I am also saying it... There is no vacancy."

There has been speculation of Siddaramaiah stepping down amid some sections of MLAs pitching for Shivakumar for the CM's post.

Siddaramaiah is in the national capital and is expected to meet the top leadership of the Congress, including party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi.