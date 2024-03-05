Will Mumbai face power cuts? Maha contractual employees plan stir

Thousands of contractual employees of the three state-run power utility companies in Maharashtra have threatened to launch an indefinite strike from Tuesday night over demands including wage hike.

The Maharashtra State Power Contractual Employees' Association Joint Action Committee, an umbrella organisation of various unions, has demanded a 30 per cent hike in monthly allowances with retrospective effect from April 1, 2023.

Another demand is that employees should get an assurance that their tenure would last until the age of 60, the action committee said in a statement.

Contractual employees do not get any medical benefits and the government should provide health cover of Rs 15 lakh for them and their families, it said.

The Supreme Court has ruled that same wages should be paid for the same type of work, but the state-run power generation, distribution and transmission companies do not follow this norm, it claimed.

It also demanded special allowance for employees working in Naxal-affected areas, like the one paid to other government employees posted in these parts.