Will Modi govt answer, asks Cong on ex-Twitter CEO's claim

Will Modi govt answer, asks Cong on ex-Twitter CEO's claim

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
June 13, 2023 13:14 IST
The Congress Tuesday demanded answers from the Modi government after ex-Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey claimed the platform was threatened it would be shut down unless it complied with orders to restrict accounts critical of the government during the farmers' protest.

The Centre has, however, rubbished the charges, saying Dorsey's Twitter regime had a problem accepting the sovereignty of Indian law.

In a tweet, Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala said, "The Modi Government forced Twitter to shut down accounts of Farmers and Farmer's movement, shut down accounts of journalists critical of Government, or Twitter and its employees would be raided".

"This is what Twitter Co Founder and Ex CEO Jack Dorsey admits in a TV interview. Will Modi Government answer," he asked.

 

He also shared clips from a TV interview in which Dorsey levelled the allegations.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh too took to Twitter, saying, "During the farmers agitation the cowardly BJP government threatened to shut down Twitter & raid the homes of their employees."

Dorsey, who quit as Twitter CEO in 2021, made the sensational allegation in an interview with the YouTube news show Breaking Points on Monday.

He claimed that the Indian government "pressured" the company with threats of a shutdown and raids on employees if it did not comply with requests to take down posts and restrict accounts that were critical of the government over the protest by farmers against new laws in 2020 and 2021.

"It manifested in ways such as: 'We will shut Twitter down in India', which is a very large market for us; 'we will raid the homes of your employees', which they did; And this is India, a democratic country," he said talking about pressure Twitter under him faced from the Indian government.

Rubbishing the claims, Minister of State for IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said,"@twitter under Dorsey and his team were in repeated and continuous violations of India law. As a matter of fact they were in non-compliance with law repeatedly from 2020 to 2022 and it was only June 2022 when they finally complied".

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
Why is Modi angry with Twitter?
'India is going the Chinese way with new IT rules'
Why Shah wanted Twitter takedown
A Show Of Support For Trump
PV wholesales rise 13.54% in May at 334,247 units
Karan Deol's Wedding Festivities Begin
50 evacuated from rig off Guj coast in dramatic rescue
