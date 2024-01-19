News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » FIR against Rahul's nyay yatra, organiser for changing route in Assam

FIR against Rahul's nyay yatra, organiser for changing route in Assam

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
January 19, 2024 00:05 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

An FIR was registered against the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' and its chief organiser KB Byju for allegedly deviating from its permitted route inside Jorhat town in Assam on Thursday, police said.

IMAGE: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi receives roses from a padayatri while leading the party's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', in Jorhat, Assam, January 18, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

According to an official, the march took a different turn in the town instead of going towards KB Road as permitted, and it led to a "chaotic situation" in the area.

 

"Some people fell due to the sudden rush of people and a stampede-like situation was created. A suo motu FIR has been registered at Jorhat Sadar Police Station against the Yatra and its chief organiser," he added.

According to the official, the FIR mentioned that the Yatra did not follow the district administration's norms and it violated road safety norms.

When contacted, Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia told PTI that the FIR was a ploy to create unnecessary obstacles before the Yatra.

"There was no police manning the traffic diversion at the PWD point. The assigned route was too small and we had a huge gathering. So, we took a detour for just a few metres. Himanta Biswa Sarma is scared of the Yatra's success on the first day (in Assam) and now wants to derail it," he added.

The Assam leg of the march will continue till January 25. It will travel 833 km in 17 districts.

The Yatra, led by the Congress MP, commenced from Manipur on January 14 and will culminate on March 20 in Mumbai.

It has been planned that the Yatra will cover 6,713 km in 67 days while passing through 110 districts in 15 states.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
What Assam women did when they saw Rahul Gandhi
What Assam women did when they saw Rahul Gandhi
Rahul's yatra to cover 15 states, now renamed as...
Rahul's yatra to cover 15 states, now renamed as...
'Rahul Gandhi Has Learnt Nothing'
'Rahul Gandhi Has Learnt Nothing'
India's Fab 5 set to shine in U19 World Cup
India's Fab 5 set to shine in U19 World Cup
One World One Family: Sachin returns to cricket field
One World One Family: Sachin returns to cricket field
Blinkova shocks Rybakina with 42-point thriller!
Blinkova shocks Rybakina with 42-point thriller!
Former Indian skipper Mithali Raj receives invitation
Former Indian skipper Mithali Raj receives invitation
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Rahul begins nyay yatra, vows violence-free India

Rahul begins nyay yatra, vows violence-free India

Why new yatra started from Manipur? Rahul explains

Why new yatra started from Manipur? Rahul explains

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances