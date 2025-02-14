HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Will leave B'desh to Modi: Trump junks 'deep state' reports

Will leave B'desh to Modi: Trump junks 'deep state' reports

February 14, 2025 13:10 IST

United States President Donald Trump rejected any role of the US 'deep state' in the ongoing crisis in Bangladesh and put the ball in the court of India to deal with its neighbour amid souring ties.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump shake hands after their meeting at the White House, in Washington, DC. Photograph: Press Information Bureau

Responding to questions from reporters on the crisis in Bangladesh, Trump, who was seated beside Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said, "There was no role for our (US) deep state. This is something that the Prime Minister has been working on for a long time and has been working on for hundreds of years.

"I will leave Bangladesh to PM Modi," he said.

 

Addressing a press briefing after the Modi-Trump meet, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri stated that the subject was discussed between the two leaders and expressed hope that the situation in India's neighbouring country would progress for the pursuit of "stable and constructive" relations between the two nations.

"This was a subject that was discussed between the two leaders. And the Prime Minister shared his views and, indeed, his concerns with regard to recent developments in Bangladesh and how India sees the situation...We hope that the situation in Bangladesh will also move forward in a direction where we can pursue relations in a constructive and stable way with them. But there are concerns about that situation. And the Prime Minister shared those views with President Trump," the Foreign Secretary said in response to a reporter's question.

Ties between India and Bangladesh came under severe strain after deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina was forced to leave the country in the face of a massive anti-government protest in August 2024.

Relations between the two nations deteriorated further in recent weeks over attacks on the Hindus.

 

AGENCIES
