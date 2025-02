A Press Information Bureau photographer captures glimpses of the Modi-Trump meeting.

IMAGE: President Donald J Trump's message for Prime Minister Narendra D Modi on the book he gifted the Indian leader. All photographs: Press Information Bureau

IMAGE: More gifts for the PM.

IMAGE: Modi signs the guest book at the White House.

IMAGE: Trump's gaze, smile and look says it all, here and below.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com