F-35, Rana extradition: Big takeaways from Modi-Trump meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held high-level bilateral talks with United States President Donald Trump a wide range of subjects, including trade and technology, defence and security, energy and people-to-people ties.

During the talks, India and the US decided to take a big leap in broad-basing their strategic ties in several critical areas.

Here are the key takeaways from Modi's US visit.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with US President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, DC on Thursday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Tahawwur Rana extradition

While addressing a joint media briefing with Modi, Trump announced that his administration has approved the extradition of one of the "very evil people" of the world to India, Tahawwur Rana, a key plotter of the dastardly strike.

Trump also said that 'more such extraditions' could follow as India have requested 'quite a few' requests.

F-35 fighter jets acquisition

Trump announced that Washington is paving the way to provide New Delhi with F-35 fighter jets as part of increasing military supplies by billions of dollars.

The F35 jets are known as the most lethal, survivable and connected fighter aircraft in the world.

India-US $500 billion trade target by 2030

India and the US agreed to conclude the first phase of a mutually beneficial ambitious trade pact by this year and set a target of USD 500 billion in annual bilateral trade by 2030 even as President Donald Trump asserted that Washington will not spare New Delhi from reciprocal tariffs.

India will bring back illegal Indian immigrants

On illegal immigrants, Modi said India is willing to take back its nationals if they live illegally in the United States and laid emphasis on the need to finish the "ecosystem" of human trafficking.

Modi also expressed confidence that President Donald Trump will fully cooperate with India in finishing this ecosystem.

India-US civil nuclear cooperation

Modi and Trump vowed to move forward to facilitate building American-designed nuclear reactors in India under the framework of the epochal civil nuclear deal sealed by the two nations over 16 years back.

In their talks at the White House on Thursday, the two leaders decided to significantly expand energy cooperation.

The civil nuclear deal changed India's overall engagement with the US as it paved the way for building the bonds of a strategic partnership, especially in areas of high technology and defence.

Trump's offer on Indo-China border issue

Talking about India and China's border tensions, Trump acknowledged the intensity of the issue and offered to mediate if needed.

"I look at India, I do see the skirmishes on the border, which are quite vicious, and I guess they continue to go on. If I could be of help, I'd love to help, because that should be stopped," he said.

However, later, Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri appeared refusing the offer, saying that India follows a bilateral policy in such issues.