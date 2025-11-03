Will Iran Rebuild Nuclear Facilities?

On Sunday, November 2, 2025, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visited the Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran headquarters in Tehran, underscoring his administration's focus on advancing the country's nuclear technology for peaceful purposes.
Earlier in June, the Central Intelligence Agency, citing a 'body of credible intelligence', said American bombs by the US had 'severely damaged' Tehran's key nuclear facilities and that it would take years to rebuild those structures.
Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff