Will Iran Rebuild Nuclear Facilities?

Will Iran Rebuild Nuclear Facilities?

By REDIFF NEWS
November 03, 2025 09:53 IST

On Sunday, November 2, 2025, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visited the Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran headquarters in Tehran, underscoring his administration's focus on advancing the country's nuclear technology for peaceful purposes.

Earlier in June, the Central Intelligence Agency, citing a 'body of credible intelligence', said American bombs by the US had 'severely damaged' Tehran's key nuclear facilities and that it would take years to rebuild those structures.

 

IMAGE: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visits the Iranian Atomic Energy Organisation in Tehran, November 2, 2025, here and below. Photographs: Iranian Atomic Organisation/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via Reuters

 

 

IMAGE: Pezeshkian speaks with Mohammad Eslami, head of the Iranian Atomic Energy Organisation.

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff

REDIFF NEWS
