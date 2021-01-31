News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 'Will honour PM's dignity, but also protect farmers' self-respect'

'Will honour PM's dignity, but also protect farmers' self-respect'

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Roshneesh Kmaneck
January 31, 2021 13:37 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Farmer leader Naresh Tikait Sunday said that protesting farmers will honour the dignity of prime minister, but are also committed to protect their own self-respect, a day after Narendra Modi said his government was just a “phone call away” for talks with them.

IMAGE: Farmers at Singhu border during their ongoing agitation against Centre's farm reform laws, in New Delhi. Photograph: Atul Yadav/PTI Photo

Tikait said the government should “release our men and prepare an environment conducive for talks”.

“A respectful solution should be reached. We will never agree to anything under pressure,” he said at the Ghazipur border between Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had Saturday said his government's offer on agri laws made to protesting farmers “still stands” and it was a just “phone call away” for talks, days after violence broke out in parts of the national capital on Republic Day.

“We will honour and respect the dignity of prime minister. Farmers don't want that the government or Parliament bows down to them," Tikait said.

“Will also ensure that the self-respect of farmers is protected. A middle way should be found. Talks should be held," he added.

During their January 26 parade, many of the protesters, driving tractors, reached the Red Fort while some of them hoisted religious flags on its domes and the flagstaff at the ramparts, where the national flag is unfurled by the prime minister on Independence Day.

Tikait said, “The violence on January 26 was part of a conspiracy. The Tricolor is over and above everything. We will never let anyone disrespect it. It will not be tolerated,” he said.

The Delhi Police has registered nearly 40 cases and made over 80 arrests in connection with the violence and vandalism.

“The government should release our men and prepare an environment conducive for talks. A respectful solution should be reached. We will never agree to anything under pressure,” Tikait asserted.

In his monthly Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast Sunday, Prime Minister Modi also referred to the Red Fort incident, saying the country was much pained at seeing the dishonour to the Tricolour on Republic Day.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Roshneesh Kmaneck© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORY 
Print this article
India saddened by insult to Tricolour on R-Day: PM
India saddened by insult to Tricolour on R-Day: PM
Why did Rakesh Tikait cry?
Why did Rakesh Tikait cry?
'Farmers did not come to Delhi to wage war'
'Farmers did not come to Delhi to wage war'
Sasikala discharged from Bengaluru hospital
Sasikala discharged from Bengaluru hospital
Chappell on why India start as favourites vs England
Chappell on why India start as favourites vs England
States worry as Centre plans to trim schemes in Budget
States worry as Centre plans to trim schemes in Budget
Cricket hits a six after India's Aussie triumph
Cricket hits a six after India's Aussie triumph
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Tell us why can't you repeal farm laws: Tikait to govt

Tell us why can't you repeal farm laws: Tikait to govt

Rakesh Tikait, the cynosure of many eyes

Rakesh Tikait, the cynosure of many eyes

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use