News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Will hit the streets: MNS on action against Raj Thackeray

Will hit the streets: MNS on action against Raj Thackeray

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
May 03, 2022 20:46 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

With the Aurangabad police on Tuesday registering an offence against Maharashtra Navnirman Sena Raj Thackeray over his speech against loudspeakers on mosques, some party leaders slammed the Maharashtra government and said they will hit the streets in case of further action against their party head.

IMAGE: MNS president Raj Thackeray with his daughter at his Shivteerth residence in Mumbai, on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. Security has been increased outside the MNS chief's home. Photograph: Kunal Patil/PTI Photo

Talking to reporters, MNS Thane district president Avinash Jadhav criticised Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray over the issue.

Jadhav claimed it was (Shiv Sena founder) Bal Thackeray who had first demanded the removal of loudspeakers from mosques, but his son (CM Uddhav Thackeray) has booked Raj Thackeray for the same.

 

In the Aurangabad rally on May 1, Raj Thackeray had asked people to play Hanuman Chalisa outside mosques from May 4 if loudspeakers there were not removed.

The Aurangabad police on Tuesday registered a case against the MNS chief and the rally organisers under various Indian Penal Code sections, including 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot).

Reacting to it, Jadhav said, "It was expected because the way these people (the government) were troubling us while giving us permission for the rally, they wanted to book Raj saheb. The next step could be his arrest. But our motto is purely social."

"MNS workers will hit the streets...every Hindu will also do the same and show the government its place," Jadhav added.

MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande said the party was always aware that Raj Thackeray would be booked since the conditions laid down for the rally were stringent.

"The government will see the struggle of our party workers on roads. We don't fear cases. The action is to scare us. We will not be cowed down...protest will take place," Deshpande said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
What Is Raj Thackeray's Gameplan?
What Is Raj Thackeray's Gameplan?
Raj Thackeray's Relevance Mantra
Raj Thackeray's Relevance Mantra
Raj Thackeray, the 'inclusive' Marathi Manoos
Raj Thackeray, the 'inclusive' Marathi Manoos
Stokes wants Anderson, Broad back in England team
Stokes wants Anderson, Broad back in England team
Heatwave abates from all parts of country: IMD
Heatwave abates from all parts of country: IMD
Jodhpur violence: CM orders cops to take stern action
Jodhpur violence: CM orders cops to take stern action
Pooran named West Indies white ball captain
Pooran named West Indies white ball captain
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Raj Thackeray booked for Aurangabad speech

Raj Thackeray booked for Aurangabad speech

Warrant against Raj Thackeray in 14-yr-old case

Warrant against Raj Thackeray in 14-yr-old case

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances