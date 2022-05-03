Raj Thackeray booked for May 1 speech hrs after DGP promised action

The Aurangabad police on Tuesday registered a case against Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray, days after he called for 'silencing' loudspeakers atop mosques from May 4, an official said.

IMAGE: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena Chief Raj Thackeray speaks during a rally in Aurangabad, on Sunday, May 1, 2022. Photograph: PTI Photo

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Director General of Police Rajnish Seth said Aurangabad police commissioner will take appropriate legal action against Thackeray over his speech against loudspeakers on mosques.

"The Aurangabad CP is looking into the speech. He will take whatever legal action that is needed today itself," the DGP told reporters.

The Aurangabad Chowk police registered a case against Thackeray under Sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 116 (abetment of offence punishable with imprisonment-if offence be not committed) and 117 (abetting commission of offence by the public or by more than 10 persons) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Maharashtra Police Act, the official told reporters.

The organisers of Thackeray's rally were also booked, the official from city Chowk police station said.

In the Aurangabad rally on May 1, Thackeray had asked people to play Hanuman Chalisa outside mosques from May 4 if loudspeakers there were not removed.

Earlier on Tuesday, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil, DGP Seth and senior police officials reviewed the law-and-order situation in the backdrop of the MNS chief's deadline.

Notices under Section 149 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) (preventing cognisable offences) have been issued to over 13,000 people, Seth said.

An official said the Aurangabad police have issued notices to MNS district president Sumeet Khambekar and another local party functionary Satnam Singh Gulati under CrPC section 149, saying action will be taken if law is violated.

When asked about permission to Raj Thackeray's next rally, DGP Seth said if anybody seeks nod for rally at a certain place, permission will be given according to the situation.

"Maharashtra police are capable of handling any kind of law-and-order situation. SRPF and Home Guards have been deployed in the state," Seth said.

"I appeal everyone to maintain peace," he added.

Seth said police are prepared to maintain law and order in the state and stern action will be taken against anyone seeking to disturb communal harmony.

The leaves of all police personnel have been cancelled, he said.

Various meetings of mohalla and peace committees were conducted across the state and garnered a positive response, the official said.

Seth also said that the Eid celebrations were going on peacefully across the state on Tuesday.

Police are fully prepared to tackle the situation in the state and have been given clear instructions to take stern action against those creating trouble, he said.

Police have taken pre-emptive action against anti-social elements to avoid any untoward incident, he said.

Meanwhile, MNS Aurangabad unit head Sumeet Khambekar told reporters that 'any orders of party chief Raj Thackeray will be followed'.