HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Will find you even if you retire: Rahul warns ECI over 'vote chori'

Will find you even if you retire: Rahul warns ECI over 'vote chori'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

August 01, 2025 15:50 IST

x

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday alleged that the Election Commission is indulging in "vote chori" for the Bharatiya Janata Party, and claimed that his party has "open and shut" evidence for it.

IMAGE: Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi speaks to the media at Parliament during the monsoon session, in New Delhi. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha likened the evidence that his party has on alleged poll irregularities to an "atom bomb", and said that when it explodes the Election Commission will have no place to hide in the country.

"I have said 'vote chori' is happening and now we have open and shut proof that the Election Commission is involved in 'vote chori'," Gandhi told reporters in the Parliament House complex.

 

"I am not saying this lightly. I am saying this with 100 per cent proof. As soon as we release it the whole country would know that EC is indulging in 'vote chori'. It is doing it for the BJP," he said.

Gandhi said his party had suspicions of poll irregularities in Madhya Pradesh assembly polls in 2023, then in the Lok Sabha polls and this went further in Maharashtra.

"We believe that vote theft has happened at the state level (in Maharashtra). Voter revision had happened and crore voters were added. Then we went into detail seeing that the EC is not helping and decided to dig deep into this," he said.

"We got our own investigation done, it took six months and what we have found is an atom bomb. When it explodes, the EC would have no place to hide in the country," Gandhi said.

The Congress leader also warned that those people in the EC who are involved in this, right from the top to the bottom, should remember that they will not be spared because they are "working against India".

"This is treason, nothing less than that. You may be retired, you may be anywhere, we will find you," Gandhi said.

The Congress leader's remarks came after he, along with leaders of several Opposition parties, wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, urging him to schedule a special discussion on the ongoing voter list revision in Bihar without any further delay.

In their letter to Birla, the Opposition MPs expressed deep concern over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Bihar, especially a few months before the state assembly elections.

The opposition has been protesting in both Houses of Parliament against the SIR, alleging the EC's exercise was aimed at "disenfranchising voters" in Bihar ahead of the Assembly elections. They have been demanding a discussion on the issue in both Houses.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Have 100% proof of EC allowing cheating, won't...: Rahul
Have 100% proof of EC allowing cheating, won't...: Rahul
Threatening constitutional body: EC hits back at Rahul
Threatening constitutional body: EC hits back at Rahul
'Coming Election Is Very Crucial For Congress'
'Coming Election Is Very Crucial For Congress'
Rahul alleges 'vote theft' in Maha CM's constituency
Rahul alleges 'vote theft' in Maha CM's constituency
EC is 'deleting evidence' instead of giving answers: Rahul
EC is 'deleting evidence' instead of giving answers: Rahul

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

12 Countries That Totally Adore Bollywood

webstory image 2

Vivo T4R 5G Unveiled Under ₹20,000

webstory image 3

10 Superb Rafi Songs

VIDEOS

INDIA bloc MPs protest outside Parliament over SIR in Bihar1:54

INDIA bloc MPs protest outside Parliament over SIR in Bihar

'Go and arrest Mohan Bhagwat': Ex-ATS officer's shocking revelation4:11

'Go and arrest Mohan Bhagwat': Ex-ATS officer's shocking...

Japanese devotees perform yagna for world peace at Jambukeswarar Temple2:39

Japanese devotees perform yagna for world peace at...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD