In Maha CM's constituency...: Rahul targets EC again

Flagging alleged irregularities in the Maharashtra assembly polls, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday claimed that there weren't isolated glitches but "vote theft" and demanded the immediate release of machine-readable digital voter rolls as well as CCTV footage.

IMAGE: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Photograph: @INC_Television/X

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha shared on X a media report which claimed that in just six months between the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and the Maharashtra assembly polls, Nagpur South West -- the seat held by Bharatiya Janata Party leader Devendra Fadnavis -- added 29,219 new voters.

"In Maharashtra CM's own constituency, the voter list grew by 8% in just 5 months. Some booths saw a 20-50% surge. BLOs reported unknown individuals casting votes," Gandhi said in his post.

"Media uncovered thousands of voters with no verified address. And the EC? Silent -- or complicit. These aren't isolated glitches. This is vote theft. The cover-up is the confession," he said.

"That's why we demand the immediate release of machine-readable digital voter rolls and CCTV footage," Gandhi added.

Gandhi's remarks came on a day it emerged that the Election Commission has formally written to him on his allegations of rigging in the 2024 Maharashtra polls, saying all polls held by the poll panel strictly as per laws passed by Parliament and rules, and the entire exercise involves thousands of personnel, including booth-level agents appointed by political parties.

In a letter emailed to him on June 12 in response to his article written in a leading daily, the EC has said the entire election process is conducted in a decentralised manner at the assembly constituency level, which involved more than 1,00,186 Booth Level Officers (BLOs), 288 Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), 139 General Observers, 41 Police Observers, 71 Expenditure Observers and 288 Returning Officers (ROS) appointed by the Commission.

"We presume that any issue regarding conduct of elections would have already been raised through election petitions filed in the competent court of law (high court) by the INC candidates," it told the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha.

"However, if you still have any issues, you are welcome to write to us and the Commission is also willing to meet you in person at a mutually convenient date and time to discuss all issues," the poll authority said.