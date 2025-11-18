HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » 'Will definitely quit if...': PK alleges 'vote chori' in Bihar

'Will definitely quit if...': PK alleges 'vote chori' in Bihar

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

November 18, 2025 14:19 IST

x

Jan Suraaj Party leader Prashant Kishor on Tuesday claimed that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal-United would have been bundled up with just 25 seats had his government not given Rs 10,000 to 60,000 beneficiaries in each constituency just before the assembly elections and promised Rs 2 lakh to 1.5 crore women across the state under self-employment initiatives.

IMAGE: Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor. Photograph: ANI Photo

Addressing a press conference in Patna, Kishor said that his Jan Suraaj Party made an honest effort but failed to make a mark in the polls, and that he took full responsibility for the debacle.

Kishor also alleged that 'vote chori' (theft of votes) happens on a pan-India level and urged national opposition parties to hold deliberations on the matter and move the Supreme Court, if needed.

 

"We received a setback but we will rectify the mistakes, build ourselves and come back stronger... there is no going back for us," he asserted.

Attacking the National Democratic Alliance, he said he has failed to understand Bihar, unlike 'Nitish Kumar and BJP leader Samrat Choudhary, who divided people on caste and religious lines and bought votes of people using money'.

"To not get votes is not a crime... at least I have not indulged in corruption or divisive politics," he said.

Kishor said he would 'definitely quit' politics if the NDA government fulfils its poll promise and gives Rs 2 lakh each to Rs 1.5 crore women under self-employment initiatives.

"People have given the mandate to NDA, now it's on the shoulders of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nitish Kumar to work on fulfilling their poll promises," he said.

"Self-employment is very important; they must give the Rs 2 lakh they promised. People who don't get the money in six months' time can come to Jan Suraaj, we will fight to ensure they get the amount," he said.

Kishor said as repentance, he would hold a fast for a day at Bitiharwa in West Champaran district on November 20, when the new NDA government is likely to take oath.

Under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rozgar Yojana, the Bihar government gave the first instalment of Rs 10,000 to beneficiaries and promised credit Rs 2 lakh more over subsequent instalments.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Prashant Kishor's party's breaks silence over Bihar debacle
Prashant Kishor's party's breaks silence over Bihar debacle
PK, who guided others to victory, meets defeat in debut battle
PK, who guided others to victory, meets defeat in debut battle
Prashant Kishor's party flops, candidates set to lose deposit
Prashant Kishor's party flops, candidates set to lose deposit
'Women Forgot All Their Problems After They Got 10,000 In Their Bank Accounts And Voted For The NDA'
'Women Forgot All Their Problems After They Got 10,000 In Their Bank Accounts And Voted For The NDA'
Jan Suraaj Party heading for whitewash, promises 'serious review'
Jan Suraaj Party heading for whitewash, promises 'serious review'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Nations Drinking The Most Scotch

webstory image 2

10 Nations With The Most Women In Parliament

webstory image 3

Chicken Foo Yung: 15-Min Omelette Recipe

VIDEOS

India pushes affordable GPUs Jitin Prasada on Governments plans for usage Of AI0:40

India pushes affordable GPUs Jitin Prasada on Governments...

Congress MP Shafi Parambil opposes SIR, warns of political pressure on officials2:14

Congress MP Shafi Parambil opposes SIR, warns of...

Union MoS Defence Sanjay Seth inaugurates India pavilion at Dubai Air Show 20252:00

Union MoS Defence Sanjay Seth inaugurates India pavilion...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO