HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Will bear all pressure: Modi as US tariffs set to kick in

Will bear all pressure: Modi as US tariffs set to kick in

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

August 25, 2025 20:58 IST

x

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday asserted he can't compromise on interests of farmers, cattle-rearers, small-scale industries, cautioning 'pressure on us may increase, but we will bear it', remarks coming two days before the 50 per cent United States tariffs on Indian goods kick in.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to the gathering during his roadshow in Ahmedabad on Friday. Photograph: Narendra Modi Photo Gallery /ANI Photo

Addressing a gathering in Ahmedabad after launching multiple projects, he hit out at the Congress, saying the party, which ruled India for 60 to 65 years, made the nation dependent on other countries in order to indulge in 'import scams'.

India is empowered by walking on the path of Sudarshan Chakradhari Mohan Lord Shrikrishna, who symbolised strength and protection, and Charkhadhari Mohan Mahatma Gandhi, the independence movement hero who pushed for swadeshi with his spinning wheel, the PM maintained.

 

Referring to Operation Sindoor, India's military response to the Pahalgam massacre, and in an oblique reference to Pakistan, he declared India no longer spares terrorists and their masters.

"Operation Sindoor embodied the bravery of our soldiers and determination of Sudarshana Chakradhari Mohan's India. Today, we do not spare terrorists and their masters, no matter where they are hiding," the PM told the gathering.

"For Modi, interests of farmers, cattle rearers and small scale industries are paramount. Pressure on us may increase, but we will bear it all," the PM affirmed as the August 27 deadline for 50 per cent US tariffs on Indian imports nears.

He pushed for the widespread use of swadeshi goods.

"All of us should follow the mantra of buying only 'made in India' goods. Businessmen should keep a big board outside their establishments, saying they sell only 'swadeshi' goods," he stated.

"I think I am fortunate to get the love and blessings of lakhs of people," said Modi, who in the evening held a roadshow in Ahmedabad.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

We've not had a US president who...: Jaishankar amid tariff war
We've not had a US president who...: Jaishankar amid tariff war
Tariffs: India Inc Cautions Against Knee-jerk Reaction
Tariffs: India Inc Cautions Against Knee-jerk Reaction
Factors that will guide the markets this week
Factors that will guide the markets this week
China opposes US tariffs on India amid Thaw in Sino-India ties
China opposes US tariffs on India amid Thaw in Sino-India ties
Indian envoy meets US lawmakers amid tariff tensions
Indian envoy meets US lawmakers amid tariff tensions

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

One Puran Poli, Many Names!

webstory image 2

Who Eats The Most Garlic? These 7 Countries! India?

webstory image 3

10 Famous Swayambhu Or Nature-Made Ganeshas

VIDEOS

Sahar bridge at Jammu-Pathankot highway collapses after heavy downpour in Kathua1:20

Sahar bridge at Jammu-Pathankot highway collapses after...

Massive Boulder Blocks Dhar Road in Udhampur Amid Heavy Rainfall1:09

Massive Boulder Blocks Dhar Road in Udhampur Amid Heavy...

Urfi Javed turns heads in stunning lemon-colored short dress0:59

Urfi Javed turns heads in stunning lemon-colored short dress

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV