China opposes US tariffs on India amid Thaw in Sino-India ties

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
August 21, 2025 21:56 IST

China fully opposes the US move of imposing tariffs of up to 50 percent on India and Washington's threat to increase it, Chinese envoy Xu Feihong said in New Delhi on Thursday.

IMAGE: Chinese envoy Xu Feihong speaks at an event in New Delhi, August 21, 2025. Photograph: ANI on X

In his address at an event in New Delhi, Feihong also said that tariff and trade "wars" were disrupting the global economic and trade system.

The Chinese envoy's remark assumes significance as it comes amid a thaw in Sino-India ties.

 

India and China on Tuesday unveiled a series of measures for a "stable, cooperative and forward-looking" relationship that included jointly maintaining peace along the frontier, reopening border trade, promoting investment flows, and resuming direct flight connectivity at the earliest.

The announcements aimed at realising the "full" development potential of the two Asian giants came amid growing estrangement in ties between India and the US over President Donald Trump's policies on trade and tariffs.

India and China listed the measures in a joint document after Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held wide-ranging talks earlier this week with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, besides meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In his address at an event held at the IIC here, the Chinese envoy referred to the tariffs imposed on various countries by Washington.

"The United States imposed tariffs of up to 50 per cent on India, and even threatened to impose more. China fully opposes it," he said.

Speaking about the upcoming SCO Summit in China, Feihong said his country is willing to work with all parties, including India, to hold the summit, featuring friendship, solidarity, and fruitful outcomes.

"Together, we can open a new chapter of a dragon-elephant tango," he asserted.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
