Indian envoy meets US lawmakers amid tariff tensions

Indian envoy Vinay Mohan Kwatra discussed 'fair, balanced and mutually beneficial trade ties' with United States lawmakers amid ongoing tariff tensions between New Delhi and Washington, DC.

IMAGE: Vinay Mohan Kwatra. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Indian Ambassador has met four US lawmakers in the last 24 hours and 23 since August 9, as revealed by his social media posts.

Kwatra met Congressman Rep Joe Courtney, Ranking Member of the Subcommittee on Seapower and Projection Forces, on Saturday (local time) and thanked him for supporting the bilateral partnership between the two countries.

"Highlighted our perspectives on trade and economic cooperation, including the need for fair, balanced and mutually beneficial trade ties," Kwatra posted on social media.

He also had a 'productive discussion' with Congressman Gabe Amo, Vice Ranking Member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee Democrats.

He appreciated Amo's support for the bilateral ties and 'shared perspectives on the importance of fair, balanced and mutually beneficial trade engagements', said his social media post.

He also had a similar conversation with Congressman Jared Moskowitz, Ranking Member of the Subcommittee on Oversight and Intelligence (HFAC).

In his conversation with Congressman Ben Cline, the Indian envoy highlighted his country's growing hydrocarbon purchases from the US.

'Had a productive conversation with @RepBenCline. Thanked him for his support to the bilateral partnership,' Kwatra posted.

'We discussed the importance of fair, balanced and mutually beneficial trade ties,' Kwatra added.

Kwatra also highlighted 'India's growing hydrocarbon purchases from the US as an important component of our energy security'.

The series of meetings comes amid strain in India-US relations after US President Donald Trump imposed tariffs totalling 50 per cent on India.

This includes 25 per cent for New Delhi's purchases of Russian oil that will come into effect from August 27.

Defending its purchase of Russian crude oil, India has been maintaining that its energy procurement is driven by national interest and market dynamics.

India turned to purchasing Russian oil sold at a discount after Western countries imposed sanctions on Moscow and shunned its supplies over its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.