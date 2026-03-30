HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Wife of Ex-Income Tax Officer Sentenced in Disproportionate Assets Case

Wife of Ex-Income Tax Officer Sentenced in Disproportionate Assets Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

March 30, 2026 20:04 IST

An Ahmedabad court convicts the wife of a former Income Tax Officer in a long-standing disproportionate assets case, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat corruption and financial crimes in India.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Jasodaben Vadadia, wife of a former Income Tax Officer, has been sentenced to two years rigorous imprisonment in a disproportionate assets case.
  • The case, registered in 2007, involved Rameshbhai Vadadia, who was accused of amassing assets disproportionate to his income.
  • Rameshbhai Vadadia passed away during the trial, leading to the case against him being dropped.
  • Jasodaben Vadadia was found guilty of abetting her husband in acquiring disproportionate assets.
  • The court also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on Jasodaben Vadadia.

A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Ahmedabad on Monday convicted and sentenced the wife of a former Income Tax Officer to rigorous imprisonment (RI) of two years in a disproportionate assets (DA) case dating back nearly 19 years ago.

Convict Jasodaben Vadadia's husband, Rameshbhai Vadadia, was also an accused in the case, but he died during pendency of trial.

 

The special court sentenced Jasodaben Vadadia, accused of abetting her husband in accumulating disproportionate assets, to two-year RI and also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 fine on her in the case registered on June 30, 2007, the CBI said in a release.

Rameshbhai Vadadia, then-posted at the office of the Additional Commissioner of Income Tax, Gandhinagar, was accused of amassing assets disproportionate to the tune of Rs 29,49,977 between January 1, 2002 and April 30, 2007, which was 247 per cent of his known sources of income, said the release.

After completing investigation, the CBI filed a chargesheet on December 24, 2008, against the then-I-T officer and his wife Jashodaben Vadadia for amassing disproportionate assets worth Rs 25,46,398, which were 133.98 per cent of their known source of income, it said.

Ramesh Vadadia passed away during the trial, and the case against him was abated by the court, but his wife was found guilty of abetment in the corruption offence.

Court's Decision and CBI Statement

"The court found merit in the charges and held the accused Jasodaben Rameshbhai Vadadia guilty of abetting her husband for acquiring assets disproportionate to their known sources of income and accordingly convicted her for the abetment of the offence in the disproportionate assets (DA) case. The Hon'ble Court, after the trial, convicted and sentenced the accused accordingly," the CBI said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

For Ahmedabad man, son's surprise visit turns out to be his last
For Ahmedabad man, son's surprise visit turns out to be his last
Former IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt gets 20 years in jail
Former IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt gets 20 years in jail
Noida: Ex-IIS officer kills lawyer wife over property
Noida: Ex-IIS officer kills lawyer wife over property
Alleged 'PMO conman' Kiran Patel's wife held in Ahmedabad cheating case
Alleged 'PMO conman' Kiran Patel's wife held in Ahmedabad cheating case
3 IAF personnel get lifer in 1995 custodial death case
3 IAF personnel get lifer in 1995 custodial death case

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The Good News: 7 Advantages Of Hing Or Asafoetida

webstory image 2

India's 10 Top Islands In The Sun

webstory image 3

8 Top Wellness Retreats Of India

VIDEOS

She's the Most Beautiful Heroine in B'wood - and Already a Sensation!0:27

She's the Most Beautiful Heroine in B'wood - and Already...

Sanjay Dutt arrives with family at Mishka Kamboj's birthday bash0:24

Sanjay Dutt arrives with family at Mishka Kamboj's...

Watch: Eiffel tower goes dark to mark Earth hour in Paris1:17

Watch: Eiffel tower goes dark to mark Earth hour in Paris

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO