Have You Seen A Gas Cylinder Puja?

Stepping up the attack against the government over steep hike in fuel and LPG prices, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said the rise in fuel prices has been unprecedented and demanded its roll back.

Congress workers in Bengaluru and Bhopal conducted an unusual protest against rising LPG prices.

Please click on the images for glimpses of the protest.

IMAGE: Congress supporters in Bengaluru hold garlanded gas cylinders on their heads in a protest against the hike in fuel and LPG prices. All photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Among the protestors were Karnataka Congress President D K Shivakumar, Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly Siddaramaiah, Congress General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala

IMAGE: D K Shivakumar carries an LPG cylinder on his head during the protest.

IMAGE: In Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh Congress President Kamal Nath, one of the wealthiest politicians in MP, garlands an LPG cylinder during the protest.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com