Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, who is on a visit to Ladakh, was seen riding a bike to Pangong Lake on Saturday.

'On our way to Pangong lake, which my father used to say, is one of the most beautiful places in the world,' Rahul wrote while posting his images on Instagram.

On Sunday, August 20, his father Rajiv Gandhi's 79th birth anniversary, Rahul will perform a pooja at Pangong Lake.

IMAGE: Rahul embarks on a bike ride to Pangong lake in Ladakh. All photographs: Kind courtesy Rahul Gandhi/Instagram

IMAGE: Rahul with his sport style helmet.

IMAGE: Rahul rides his KTM 390 to Pangong lake, here and below.

