Rediff.com  » News » Why This Road's Name Will Anger MbS

Why This Road's Name Will Anger MbS

By Rediff News Bureau
June 16, 2022 13:43 IST
Jamal Khashoggi was a Saudi Arabian-born journalist, author, columnist for Middle East Eye and The Washington Post. He was murdered inside the Saudi Arabian consulate on October 2, 2018 in Istanbul.

US President Joe Biden has kept his distance from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, who is alleged to have ordered Khashoggi's killing.

Apparently angered by Khashoggi's brutal death, Biden has not spoken to MbS -- Saudi Arabia's most powerful individual -- since he became president in January 2021, snubbing America's leading ally in the Arab world.

On July 13, Biden will travel to Riyadh to try and mend relations with MbS, his first visit to Saudi Arabia since he became POTUS.

The White House has no role in naming streets in Washington, DC, but the decision to name the street in front of Saudi Arabia's embassy in the US capital the Jamal Khashoggi Way will no doubt anger MbS and his cabal.

Please click on the images for a look at the naming ceremony.

IMAGE: Human rights organisations celebrate the unveiling of the Jamal Khashoggi Way outside the Saudi Arabian embassy in Washington, DC, June 15, 2022, in honour of murdered Saudi born journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Photographs: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

 

IMAGE: The Jamal Khashoggi Way is unveiled during an event outside Saudi Arabia's embassy in Washington, DC.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

 
X

 

Rediff News Bureau
 
