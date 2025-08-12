HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Why Scottish MP With India Connect Quit Politics

Why Scottish MP With India Connect Quit Politics

By ARCHANA MASIH
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

August 12, 2025 11:55 IST

x

Kate Forbes, the second highest minister in Scottish government has chosen family over politics.

The realisation that she must spend more time with her baby came to her in an orphanage in Pune.

IMAGE: Scottish MP Kate Forbes arrives at Bute House in Edinburgh, Scotland. Photograph: Lesley Martin/Reuters

Scotland's Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes who spent eight years in India as a student has quit politics for family.

Forbes, 35 took the decision so that she could spend more time with her three-year-old daughter Naomi.

A star of the Scottish National Party, first elected to parliament at 26, Forbes was seen as a future first minister.

Her decision has come as a huge surprise to her party and Scottish politics.

 

The Times, London, reported that the realisation that she was missing her toddler's formative years came to Forbes during a recent visit to the Deep Griha Society, an orphanage on the outskirts of Pune.

'These were slum kids from Mumbai with ill-fitting clothes and shoes twice the size of their feet. I felt what an unfair privilege my daughter has and yet not getting the benefit of it. And that was that,' quoted The Times.

'Motherhood is a great thing but I am not doing a terribly good job of it. I want to do a better job of it', Forbes told The Times.

The newspaper said that Forbes travelled four hours from her home in Dingwall to parliament in Edinburgh and four hours back every week with her baby.

The parliament creche was available for three hours a day and she often had to depend on 'childminders and family friends'.

IMAGE: Kate Forbes with physicist Professor Jocelyn Bell Burnell at one of the STEM Centres in Edinburgh. Photograph: Kind courtesy Edinburgh Airport/X

Forbes studied at Woodstock school in Mussoorie, Uttarakhand, from the ages of 15-17, Classes 7 to 9.

Her mother also taught at the school, her brothers were pupils too.

Her father worked as an accountant and volunteer at the Landour Community Hospital which also serves a large number of underprivileged patients in and around Mussoorie.

Forbes lived in India for a total of eight years while her father was finance manager for the Emmanuel Hospitals Association.

The family lived for five years in Ludhiana before moving to Uttarakhand.

IMAGE: Kate Forbes interacts with children at a primary school. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kate Forbes/Facebook

On January 18, 2023, Forbes visited Woodstock with husband while on a trip to India.

She graduated from the University of Cambridge and completed her masters from the University of Edinburgh. She worked for Barclays as a chartered accountant and was the youngest MP elected to the Scottish parliament in 2016.

Forbes saw a rapid rise in politics and was Scotland's first finance secretary in 2020.

She narrowly lost the race for leadership of the Scottish National Party in 2023 and returned as deputy first minister in May last year.

The deputy first minister is the second highest minister in the Scottish government.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
ARCHANA MASIH / Rediff.com
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Scottish Leader's Mussoorie Connection
Scottish Leader's Mussoorie Connection
The Scotsman Who Knows India Better Than Many Of Us
The Scotsman Who Knows India Better Than Many Of Us
A lost daughter of Mumbai, from Sweden
A lost daughter of Mumbai, from Sweden
A new mother remembers her childhood
A new mother remembers her childhood
The Joy Of Learning With My Kid
The Joy Of Learning With My Kid

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Of The World's Largest Religious Monuments

webstory image 2

RELAX! AI Can't Take These 40 Jobs Away From You

webstory image 3

Is It Alvida To Red Postboxes?

VIDEOS

Stunning! Shilpa Shetty's age-defying beauty!1:04

Stunning! Shilpa Shetty's age-defying beauty!

'Asim Munir is Osama bin Laden in a suit', says ex-Pentagon official 5:10

'Asim Munir is Osama bin Laden in a suit', says...

Delhi gets its first Tesla showroom5:11

Delhi gets its first Tesla showroom

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV